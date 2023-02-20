Williams : 4Q'22 WMB Earnings Release

GAAP Measures

Fourth-quarter 2022 net income increased by $47 million compared to the prior year reflecting the benefit of higher service revenues driven by increased Haynesville gathering volumes including the Trace Acquisition, as well as higher commodity margins, which included unfavorable write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices, and increased results from our upstream operations. These improvements were partially offset by an unfavorable change of $128 million in net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, higher operating expenses, including higher employee-related costs, and increased intangible asset amortization. The tax provision increased primarily due to higher pretax income.

Full-year 2022 net income increased by $532 million compared to the prior year reflecting the benefit of higher service revenues as described above and also reflecting higher commodity-based rates and Transco's Leidy South project being in service, higher results from our upstream operations, and higher commodity margins, which include unfavorable write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices. These improvements were partially offset by higher operating and administrative expenses driven by the increased scale of our upstream operations and higher employee-related costs, including costs from the Sequent acquisition for the full 2022 period, increased intangible asset amortization, an unfavorable change of $140 million in net unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and the absence of a $77 million favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri. The tax provision changed favorably as the impact of higher pretax income was more than offset by $134 million associated with the release of valuation allowances on deferred income tax assets and federal income tax settlements in the second quarter and the net benefit from a lower estimated state deferred income tax rate in the third quarter.

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased as compared to 2021 primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items partially offset by unfavorable net changes in working capital. Full- year 2022 cash flow from operations also increased compared to 2021 driven by higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items, favorable changes in margin deposits associated with commodity derivatives, and higher distributions from equity-method investments, partially offset by unfavorable net changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Measures

Fourth-quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $291 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from service revenues, commodity margins, and upstream operations, partially offset by higher operating costs. Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $783 million over the prior year due to similar drivers, but also reflecting higher administrative costs and the absence of the favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri.

Fourth-quarter 2022 Adjusted Income improved by $177 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted primarily to remove the effects of net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives and amortization of certain assets from the Sequent acquisition. Full-year 2022 Adjusted Income improved by $570 million over the prior year driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted primarily to remove the effects of net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, amortization of certain assets from the Sequent acquisition, and favorable income tax benefits.

Fourth-quarter 2022 Available Funds From Operations (AFFO) increased by $312 million compared to the prior year primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items. Full-year 2022 AFFO increased by $845 million reflecting higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items and higher distributions from equity- method investments.

Business Segment Results & Form 10-K

Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services, as well as Other. For more information, see the company's 2022 Form 10-K.