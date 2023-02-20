Williams : 4Q‘22 WMB Earnings Presentation

1Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters.
2Includes increases to property, plant and equipment; purchases of businesses net of cash acquired; and purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments. 32022 capital excludes $424 million for the NorTex acquisition and $933 million for purchase of the Trace Midstream Haynesville gathering assets. Note: In $ millions except for ratios and per-share amounts. This slide contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the back of this presentation.
2
WMB Adjusted EBITDA ($MM): 4Q 2022 vs. 4Q 2021
Core Business Performance
$1,800
$138
$4
$1,774
Other
$1,700
$67
$1,600
$5
Gas & NGL
$15
Marketing
$62
Services
Transmission
Northeast
West
$1,500
$1,483
G&P
& GOM
Upstream
Operations
$1,400
in Other
$1,300
$1,200
4Q 2021
4Q 2022
Note: This slide contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the back of this presentation.
Core business performance drivers
Transmission & GOM
Increased revenues due to the NorTex acquisition and Transco park and loan and short-term firm contracts; partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs
Northeast G&P
Increased revenues at our OVM JV and Cardinal franchises; primarily offset by lower Bradford cost of service rates and weather-impacted volumes across multiple locations
West
Increased revenues primarily driven by increased gathering volumes (including Trace) and higher G&P rates including hedge gains; partially offset by weather-impacted volumes
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
Increased marketing margins driven by favorable commodity pricing and transportation contracts; partially offset by an unfavorable natural gas storage inventory valuation adjustment
3
WMB Adjusted EBITDA ($MM): 2022 vs. 2021
Core Business Performance
$6,600
$9
$6,418
$170
$255
Other
$6,200
Gas & NGL
$84
$97
Marketing
$245
West
Services
$5,800
Northeast
($77)
$5,635
Transmission
G&P
& GOM
$5,400
Net Winter
Upstream
Storm
Operations
Benefit1
in Other
$5,000
$4,600
$4,200
2021
2022
Core business performance drivers
Transmission & GOM
Increased revenues from the Leidy South expansion, incremental park and loan and short-term firm contracts and the NorTex acquisition; partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs
Northeast G&P
Increased revenues at our OVM JV and our Laurel Mountain and Cardinal franchises; partially offset lower Bradford COS rates
West
Increased revenues driven by higher gathering rates, increased Haynesville gathering volumes (including Trace); partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
Increased marketing margins driven by favorable commodity pricing, transportation contracts and market volatility; partially offset by an unfavorable natural gas storage inventory valuation adjustment
1Includes net benefit of 2021 winter storm in Gas & NGL Marketing Services, Upstream operations in Other segment and in the West (unfavorable impact).
4
WMB Adjusted EBITDA ($MM): 4Q 2022 vs. 3Q 2022
Core Business Performance
$1,850
$111
($1)
$1,774
$1,750
Other
$29
$0
($11)
$1,650
$1,637
$9
Northeast
West
Gas & NGL
G&P
Transmission
Marketing
Upstream
& GOM
Services
Operations
in Other
$1,550
$1,450
$1,350
3Q 2022
4Q 2022
Core business performance drivers
Transmission & GOM
Increased Transco revenues from park and loan and short-term firm transportation contracts and the NorTex acquisition
Northeast G&P
Increased revenues at our OVM JV and Cardinal franchises; primarily offset by lower Laurel Mountain Midstreamcommodity-basedrates andweather-impactedvolumes
West
Increased Haynesville gathering volumes more than offset by higher operating and maintenance costs and weather impacted volumes
Gas & NGL Marketing Services
Increased marketing margins driven by favorable commodity pricing and transportation contracts; partially offset by an unfavorable natural gas storage inventory valuation adjustment
The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 21:29:03 UTC.