Williams : 4Q‘22 WMB Earnings Presentation

1Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters.

2Includes increases to property, plant and equipment; purchases of businesses net of cash acquired; and purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments. 32022 capital excludes $424 million for the NorTex acquisition and $933 million for purchase of the Trace Midstream Haynesville gathering assets. Note: In $ millions except for ratios and per-share amounts. This slide contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the back of this presentation.