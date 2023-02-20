Advanced search
    WMB   US9694571004

WILLIAMS COMPANIES

(WMB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-17 pm EST
31.26 USD   -2.59%
Williams : 4Q'22 WMB Earnings Presentation
PU
Williams : 4Q'22 WMB Earnings Release
PU
Williams Continues Track Record of Financial Stability and Growth With Higher Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Analyst Day Set for Feb. 21
BU
Williams : 4Q'22 WMB Earnings Presentation

02/20/2023 | 04:30pm EST
Williams 4th Quarter

and Full-year 2022

Earnings

February 21, 2023

Strong Financial Performance

Across Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

(Less winter storm benefit in 1Q '21)

Adjusted Earnings per Share

Available Funds from Operations

Dividend Coverage Ratio (AFFO basis)

Balance Sheet Strength and

Capital Discipline

Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA1

Capital Investments2,3

4Q

4Q

Change

2022

2021

$1,774

$1,483

20%

$0.53

$0.39

36%

$1,357

$1,045

30%

2.62x

2.10x

25%

3.55x 3.90x

$876 $371

2022

2021

Change

$6,418

$5,635

14%

$5,558

15%

$1.82

$1.36

34%

$4,918

$4,073

21%

2.37x

2.04x

16%

$2,147 $1,577

1Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters.

2Includes increases to property, plant and equipment; purchases of businesses net of cash acquired; and purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments. 32022 capital excludes $424 million for the NorTex acquisition and $933 million for purchase of the Trace Midstream Haynesville gathering assets. Note: In $ millions except for ratios and per-share amounts. This slide contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the back of this presentation.

WILLIAMS © 2023 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved

NYSE: WMB I Williams 4th Quarter and Full-year 2022 Earnings I February 21, 2023 I www.williams.com

2

WMB Adjusted EBITDA ($MM): 4Q 2022 vs. 4Q 2021

Core Business Performance

$1,800

$138

$4

$1,774

Other

$1,700

$67

$1,600

$5

Gas & NGL

$15

Marketing

$62

Services

Transmission

Northeast

West

$1,500

$1,483

G&P

& GOM

Upstream

Operations

$1,400

in Other

$1,300

$1,200

4Q 2021

4Q 2022

Note: This slide contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the back of this presentation.

Core business performance drivers

Transmission & GOM

Increased revenues due to the NorTex acquisition and Transco park and loan and short-term firm contracts; partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs

Northeast G&P

Increased revenues at our OVM JV and Cardinal franchises; primarily offset by lower Bradford cost of service rates and weather-impacted volumes across multiple locations

West

Increased revenues primarily driven by increased gathering volumes (including Trace) and higher G&P rates including hedge gains; partially offset by weather-impacted volumes

Gas & NGL Marketing Services

Increased marketing margins driven by favorable commodity pricing and transportation contracts; partially offset by an unfavorable natural gas storage inventory valuation adjustment

WILLIAMS © 2023 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved

NYSE: WMB I Williams 4th Quarter and Full-year 2022 Earnings I February 21, 2023 I www.williams.com

3

WMB Adjusted EBITDA ($MM): 2022 vs. 2021

Core Business Performance

$6,600

$9

$6,418

$170

$255

Other

$6,200

Gas & NGL

$84

$97

Marketing

$245

West

Services

$5,800

Northeast

($77)

$5,635

Transmission

G&P

& GOM

$5,400

Net Winter

Upstream

Storm

Operations

Benefit1

in Other

$5,000

$4,600

$4,200

2021

2022

Core business performance drivers

Transmission & GOM

Increased revenues from the Leidy South expansion, incremental park and loan and short-term firm contracts and the NorTex acquisition; partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs

Northeast G&P

Increased revenues at our OVM JV and our Laurel Mountain and Cardinal franchises; partially offset lower Bradford COS rates

West

Increased revenues driven by higher gathering rates, increased Haynesville gathering volumes (including Trace); partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs

Gas & NGL Marketing Services

Increased marketing margins driven by favorable commodity pricing, transportation contracts and market volatility; partially offset by an unfavorable natural gas storage inventory valuation adjustment

1Includes net benefit of 2021 winter storm in Gas & NGL Marketing Services, Upstream operations in Other segment and in the West (unfavorable impact).

Note: This slide contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the back of this presentation.

WILLIAMS © 2023 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved

NYSE: WMB I Williams 4th Quarter and Full-year 2022 Earnings I February 21, 2023 I www.williams.com

4

WMB Adjusted EBITDA ($MM): 4Q 2022 vs. 3Q 2022

Core Business Performance

$1,850

$111

($1)

$1,774

$1,750

Other

$29

$0

($11)

$1,650

$1,637

$9

Northeast

West

Gas & NGL

G&P

Transmission

Marketing

Upstream

& GOM

Services

Operations

in Other

$1,550

$1,450

$1,350

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

Core business performance drivers

Transmission & GOM

Increased Transco revenues from park and loan and short-term firm transportation contracts and the NorTex acquisition

Northeast G&P

Increased revenues at our OVM JV and Cardinal franchises; primarily offset by lower Laurel Mountain Midstream commodity-basedrates and weather-impactedvolumes

West

Increased Haynesville gathering volumes more than offset by higher operating and maintenance costs and weather impacted volumes

Gas & NGL Marketing Services

Increased marketing margins driven by favorable commodity pricing and transportation contracts; partially offset by an unfavorable natural gas storage inventory valuation adjustment

Note: This slide contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the back of this presentation.

WILLIAMS © 2023 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved

NYSE: WMB I Williams 4th Quarter and Full-year 2022 Earnings I February 21, 2023 I www.williams.com

5

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 21:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
