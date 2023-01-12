Williams Announces the Promotion of Chad Zamarin to Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced the promotion of Chad Zamarin to Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development, effective immediately. In his expanded role, Zamarin will assume responsibility for the company’s commodity marketing efforts, in addition to his current responsibilities that include corporate strategy, business development, project analysis, upstream joint ventures, new energy ventures, communications and corporate social responsibility.

“As we continue to better align our organizational structure with the ever-changing needs and growth of our business, I’m pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion for Chad,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams President and CEO. “Since joining Williams in 2017 as a senior vice president, Chad has successfully built on our strong natural gas focused strategy, while also leading efforts to advocate for natural gas and its role in our clean energy future. I look forward to Chad using his solid commercial expertise to further capitalize on opportunities to market and deliver natural gas, natural gas liquids and LNG as low-carbon energy sources.”

Prior to joining Williams, Zamarin served as Senior Vice President and President, Pipeline and Midstream at Cheniere Energy, Inc. He also served in various executive roles at NiSource/Columbia Pipeline Group, including Chief Operating Officer at NiSource Midstream, LLC and NiSource Energy Ventures, LLC, as well as President of Pennant Midstream, LLC.

Zamarin currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America and is a member of the Department of Transportation’s Gas Pipeline Advisory Committee.

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, next generation gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

