Williams (NYSE: WMB) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong along with Chief Financial Officer John Porter are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the upcoming 2023 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City.

Mr. Armstrong is scheduled to present at the conference at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time (8:45 a.m. Central Time) on Wednesday, September 6. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation slides for viewing and downloading, will be available at https://investor.williams.com prior to the presentation.

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume natural gas pipeline – and handles approximately one third of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, NextGen Gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

