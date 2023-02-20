Homepage Equities United States Nyse Williams Companies News Summary WMB US9694571004 WILLIAMS COMPANIES (WMB) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 04:00:01 2023-02-17 pm EST 31.26 USD -2.59% 04:30p Williams : 4Q‘22 WMB Earnings Presentation PU 04:30p Williams : 4Q'22 WMB Earnings Release PU 04:16p Williams Continues Track Record of Financial Stability and Growth With Higher Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Analyst Day Set for Feb. 21 BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Williams Continues Track Record of Financial Stability and Growth With Higher Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Analyst Day Set for Feb. 21 02/20/2023 | 04:16pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022. Strong fundamentals drive full-year 2022 financial results GAAP net income of $2.046 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share (EPS) – up 35% vs. 2021

Adjusted net income of $2.228 billion, or $1.82 per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) – up 34% vs. 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.418 billion – up $783 million or 14% vs. 2021

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) of $4.889 billion – up $944 million or 24% vs. 2021

Available funds from operations (AFFO) of $4.918 billion – up $845 million or 21% vs. 2021

Dividend coverage ratio of 2.37x (AFFO basis)

Record gathering volumes of 16.5 Bcf/d and contracted transmission capacity of 24.4 Bcf/d – up 9% and 3%, respectively, from 2021

Expect 3% growth in 2023 with Adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint of $6.6 billion, yielding 7% CAGR over the last five years

Ended the year with 3.55x leverage ratio Strong 4Q results across key financial metrics cap a record year GAAP net income of $668 million, or $0.55 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $653 million, or $0.53 per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) – up 37% and 36%, respectively, vs. 4Q 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.774 billion – up $291 million or 20% vs. 4Q 2021

CFFO of $1.219 billion – up 7% vs. 4Q 2021

AFFO of $1.357 billion – up 30% vs. 4Q 2021

Dividend coverage ratio of 2.62x (AFFO basis) Growth projects, acquisitions and tech investments advance clean energy strategy Received FERC certificate and key permits for the Regional Energy Access expansion project which will provide the Northeast with greater access to clean, cost-effective natural gas

Completed three strategic acquisitions: NorTex Midstream, Trace Midstream’s Haynesville assets and MountainWest at attractive valuations

Advanced LNG capabilities with wellhead-to-water strategy and full-value chain NextGen Gas program

Secured additional commitments on the Louisiana Energy Gateway project which connects Haynesville production to growing Gulf Coast LNG markets

Continued execution of incremental growth projects on Transco, Northeast G&P, Haynesville and Deepwater Gulf of Mexico

Outpaced midstream industry across key sustainability rankings including the 2022 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire and S&P Global ESG Score

Named for the third consecutive year to the DJSI North American index and for the second consecutive year to the DJSI World index CEO Perspective Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments: “Williams finished the year strong with 20% Adjusted EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter, driven by our core business, upstream JVs and commodity marketing segment. Our natural gas-focused strategy once again resulted in record performance in 2022 with contracted transmission capacity, gathering volumes and Adjusted EBITDA all surpassing previous highs. Despite macroeconomic impacts of inflation, higher interest rates and recession risks, Williams delivered outstanding results that exceeded our financial guidance, even after we raised it twice during the year. “In addition to the outstanding financial results in 2022, we also reached agreements on three acquisitions that bolster our ability to deliver growth through a variety of macroeconomic conditions. We significantly expanded our footprint with the strategic acquisitions of NorTex Midstream and Trace Midstream’s Haynesville assets, a key link in our Gulf Coast wellhead-to-water strategy. And just last week, we closed on our acquisition of MountainWest, enhancing our asset footprint in the western U.S. and growing our fully contracted demand based services. These investments along with our slate of high-return growth opportunities along our existing infrastructure give us a clear path to significant growth for years to come.” Armstrong added, “Looking ahead, Williams will continue to set the pace for sustainable midstream companies by driving best-in-class emissions performance across the entire value chain. Natural gas is one of the most important tools available to reduce emissions on a global scale, and the build out of electrification and renewables will require our infrastructure and deep expertise in reliable energy delivery, resulting in continued earnings growth for Williams and long-term value creation for our shareholders.” Williams Summary Financial Information 4Q Full Year Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income amounts are from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders. 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Measures Net Income $668 $621 $2,046 $1,514 Net Income Per Share $0.55 $0.51 $1.67 $1.24 Cash Flow From Operations $1,219 $1,139 $4,889 $3,945 Non-GAAP Measures (1) Adjusted EBITDA $1,774 $1,483 $6,418 $5,635 Adjusted Net Income $653 $476 $2,228 $1,658 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.53 $0.39 $1.82 $1.36 Available Funds from Operations $1,357 $1,045 $4,918 $4,073 Dividend Coverage Ratio 2.62x 2.10x 2.37x 2.04x Other Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (2) 3.55x 3.90x Capital Investments (3) (4) (5) $876 $371 $2,147 $1,577 (1) Schedules reconciling Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Available Funds from Operations and Dividend Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release. (2) Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters. (3) Capital Investments includes increases to property, plant, and equipment (growth & maintenance capital), purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired, purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments and purchases of other long-term investments. (4) Full-year 2022 excludes $933 million for purchase of the Trace Midstream Haynesville gathering assets, which closed April 29, 2022. (5) Full-year 2022 excludes $424 million for purchase of the NorTex Midstream assets, which closed August 31, 2022. GAAP Measures Fourth-quarter 2022 net income increased by $47 million compared to the prior year reflecting the benefit of higher service revenues driven by increased Haynesville gathering volumes including the Trace Acquisition, as well as higher commodity margins, which included unfavorable write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices, and increased results from our upstream operations. These improvements were partially offset by an unfavorable change of $128 million in net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, higher operating expenses, including higher employee-related costs, and increased intangible asset amortization. The tax provision increased primarily due to higher pretax income. Full-year 2022 net income increased by $532 million compared to the prior year reflecting the benefit of higher service revenues as described above and also reflecting higher commodity-based rates and Transco’s Leidy South project being in service, higher results from our upstream operations, and higher commodity margins, which include unfavorable write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices. These improvements were partially offset by higher operating and administrative expenses driven by the increased scale of our upstream operations and higher employee-related costs, including costs from the Sequent acquisition for the full 2022 period, increased intangible asset amortization, an unfavorable change of $140 million in net unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and the absence of a $77 million favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri. The tax provision changed favorably as the impact of higher pretax income was more than offset by $134 million associated with the release of valuation allowances on deferred income tax assets and federal income tax settlements in the second quarter and the net benefit from a lower estimated state deferred income tax rate in the third quarter. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased as compared to 2021 primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items partially offset by unfavorable net changes in working capital. Full-year 2022 cash flow from operations also increased compared to 2021 driven by higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items, favorable changes in margin deposits associated with commodity derivatives, and higher distributions from equity-method investments, partially offset by unfavorable net changes in working capital. Non-GAAP Measures Fourth-quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $291 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from service revenues, commodity margins, and upstream operations, partially offset by higher operating costs. Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $783 million over the prior year due to similar drivers, but also reflecting higher administrative costs and the absence of the favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri. Fourth-quarter 2022 Adjusted Income improved by $177 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted primarily to remove the effects of net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives and amortization of certain assets from the Sequent acquisition. Full-year 2022 Adjusted Income improved by $570 million over the prior year driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted primarily to remove the effects of net unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, amortization of certain assets from the Sequent acquisition, and favorable income tax benefits. Fourth-quarter 2022 Available Funds From Operations (AFFO) increased by $312 million compared to the prior year primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items. Full-year 2022 AFFO increased by $845 million reflecting higher operating results exclusive of non-cash items and higher distributions from equity-method investments. Business Segment Results & Form 10-K Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services, as well as Other. For more information, see the company's 2022 Form 10-K. Fourth Quarter Full Year Amounts in millions Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 Change 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $687 $685 $2 $700 $685 $15 $2,674 $2,621 $53 $2,720 $2,623 $97 Northeast G&P 464 459 5 464 459 5 1,796 1,712 84 1,796 1,712 84 West 326 259 67 326 259 67 1,211 961 250 1,219 961 258 Gas & NGL Marketing Services 209 183 26 149 11 138 (40) 22 (62) 258 146 112 Other 150 87 63 135 69 66 434 178 256 425 193 232 Total $1,836 $1,673 $163 $1,774 $1,483 $291 $6,075 $5,494 $581 $6,418 $5,635 $783 Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release. Transmission & Gulf of Mexico Fourth-quarter 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year driven by higher service revenues from the NorTex acquisition, partially offset by higher operating and administrative costs. Year-to-date 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year driven by higher service revenues reflecting Transco’s Leidy South project going in service and the NorTex acquisition, as well as the absence of hurricane related impacts, partially offset by higher operating and administrative costs. Modified EBITDA for the 2022 periods was further impacted by certain regulatory, abandonment, and monitoring charges which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Northeast G&P Fourth-quarter 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year driven by higher service revenues from Ohio Valley Midstream, partially offset by lower contributions from equity-investees reflecting lower cost-of-service rates, lower commodity-based rates, lower volumes and impact from winter weather. Both Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also improved for the full-year 2022 period, driven by Ohio Valley Midstream and gathering rate increases, partially offset by lower Susquehanna volumes, higher operating and administrative costs, lower net equity-investee contributions reflecting lower cost-of-service rates partially offset by higher commodity-based rates, lower volumes and impact from winter weather. West Fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the prior year benefiting from higher Haynesville gathering volumes including contributions from Trace Midstream acquired in April as well as higher net realized commodity-based rates, partially offset by winter weather impact in the Wamsutter and Rocky Mountain Midstream joint venture as well as higher operating and administrative costs. Gas & NGL Marketing Services Fourth-quarter 2022 Modified EBITDA improved from the prior year primarily reflecting higher commodity margins which included higher write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices, partially offset by a $122 million net unfavorable change in unrealized gains/losses on commodity derivatives, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Full-year 2022 Modified EBITDA declined from the prior year primarily reflecting a $168 million net unfavorable change in unrealized loss on commodity derivatives, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the absence of a $58 million favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri and higher administrative costs associated with the Sequent business acquired in July 2021. These decreases were partially offset by higher commodity margins which included higher write-downs of inventory to lower period-end market prices. Other Fourth-quarter 2022 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year primarily reflecting higher volumes from our upstream operations in the Haynesville Shale, partially offset by winter weather impact in the Wamsutter. Full-year 2022 Modified EBITDA also improved compared to the prior year primarily reflecting higher prices and volumes from our upstream operations and a $25 million net favorable change in unrealized gain/loss on commodity derivatives related to our upstream operations, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Both measures were also impacted by higher operating expenses and the absence of a $22 million favorable impact in 2021 from Winter Storm Uri. The full-year results were partially offset by winter weather impact in the Wamsutter. 2023 Financial Guidance The company expects 2023 Adjusted EBITDA between $6.4 billion and $6.8 billion. The company also expects 2023 growth capex between $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion and maintenance capex between $750 million and $850 million, which includes capital of $250 million for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives. Importantly, Williams anticipates a leverage ratio midpoint of 3.65x, which will allow it to retain financial flexibility. The dividend has been increased by 5.3% on an annualized basis to $1.79 in 2023 from $1.70 in 2022. Williams 2023 Analyst Day Scheduled for Tomorrow, Materials to be Posted Shortly Williams is hosting its 2023 Analyst Day event on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). In addition to discussing 2022 results, Williams' management will give in-depth presentations covering the company's natural gas infrastructure strategy to meet growing clean energy demands. These presentations will highlight the company’s efficient operations, disciplined project execution, strong financial position and 2023 financial guidance. Presentation slides and earnings materials will be accessible on the Williams’ Investor Relations website shortly. Participants who wish to view the live presentation can access the webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/wAoX6Qm6lRx. A replay of the 2023 Analyst Day webcast will also be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event. About Williams As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 32,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately one third of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, NextGen Gas and other innovations at www.williams.com. The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 (Millions, except per-share amounts) Revenues: Service revenues $ 6,536 $ 6,001 $ 5,924 Service revenues – commodity consideration 260 238 129 Product sales 4,556 4,536 1,671 Net gain (loss) on commodity derivatives (387 ) (148 ) (5 ) Total revenues 10,965 10,627 7,719 Costs and expenses: Product costs 3,369 3,931 1,545 Net processing commodity expenses 88 101 68 Operating and maintenance expenses 1,817 1,548 1,326 Depreciation and amortization expenses 2,009 1,842 1,721 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 636 558 466 Impairment of certain assets — 2 182 Impairment of goodwill — — 187 Other (income) expense – net 28 14 22 Total costs and expenses 7,947 7,996 5,517 Operating income (loss) 3,018 2,631 2,202 Equity earnings (losses) 637 608 328 Impairment of equity-method investments — — (1,046 ) Other investing income (loss) – net 16 7 8 Interest incurred (1,167 ) (1,190 ) (1,192 ) Interest capitalized 20 11 20 Other income (expense) – net 18 6 (43 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,542 2,073 277 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 425 511 79 Net income (loss) 2,117 1,562 198 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 68 45 (13 ) Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. 2,049 1,517 211 Less: Preferred stock dividends 3 3 3 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 2,046 $ 1,514 $ 208 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 1.68 $ 1.25 $ .17 Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,218,362 1,215,221 1,213,631 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 1.67 $ 1.24 $ .17 Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,222,672 1,218,215 1,215,165 The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31, 2022 2021 (Millions, except per-share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 152 $ 1,680 Trade accounts and other receivables 2,729 1,986 Allowance for doubtful accounts (6 ) (8 ) Trade accounts and other receivables – net 2,723 1,978 Inventories 320 379 Derivative assets 323 301 Other current assets and deferred charges 279 211 Total current assets 3,797 4,549 Investments 5,065 5,127 Property, plant, and equipment – net 30,889 29,258 Intangible assets – net of accumulated amortization 7,363 7,402 Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other 1,319 1,276 Total assets $ 48,433 $ 47,612 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,327 $ 1,746 Derivative liabilities 316 166 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,270 1,035 Commercial paper 350 — Long-term debt due within one year 627 2,025 Total current liabilities 4,890 4,972 Long-term debt 21,927 21,650 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,887 2,453 Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other 4,684 4,436 Contingent liabilities and commitments Equity: Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock ($1 par value; 30 million shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 35,000 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 35 35 Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 1,253 million shares issued at December 31, 2022 and 1,250 million shares issued at December 31, 2021) 1,253 1,250 Capital in excess of par value 24,542 24,449 Retained deficit (13,271 ) (13,237 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (24 ) (33 ) Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock) (1,050 ) (1,041 ) Total stockholders’ equity 11,485 11,423 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 2,560 2,678 Total equity 14,045 14,101 Total liabilities and equity $ 48,433 $ 47,612 The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 (Millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 2,117 $ 1,562 $ 198 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,009 1,842 1,721 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 431 509 108 Equity (earnings) losses (637 ) (608 ) (328 ) Distributions from equity-method investees 865 757 653 Impairment of goodwill — — 187 Impairment of equity-method investments — — 1,046 Impairment of certain assets — 2 182 Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments 249 109 — Inventory write-downs 161 15 17 Amortization of stock-based awards 73 81 52 Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (733 ) (545 ) (2 ) Inventories (110 ) (139 ) (28 ) Other current assets and deferred charges (33 ) (63 ) 11 Accounts payable 410 643 (7 ) Accrued and other current liabilities 209 58 (309 ) Changes in current and noncurrent derivative assets and liabilities 94 (277 ) (4 ) Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities (216 ) (1 ) (1 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 4,889 3,945 3,496 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from (payments of) commercial paper – net 345 — — Proceeds from long-term debt 1,755 2,155 3,899 Payments of long-term debt (2,876 ) (894 ) (3,841 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 54 9 9 Common dividends paid (2,071 ) (1,992 ) (1,941 ) Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (204 ) (187 ) (185 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 18 9 7 Payments for debt issuance costs (17 ) (26 ) (20 ) Other – net (46 ) (16 ) (13 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (3,042 ) (942 ) (2,085 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant, and equipment: Capital expenditures (1) (2,253 ) (1,239 ) (1,239 ) Dispositions – net (30 ) (8 ) (36 ) Contributions in aid of construction 12 52 37 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (933 ) (151 ) — Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments (166 ) (115 ) (325 ) Other – net (5 ) (4 ) 5 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (3,375 ) (1,465 ) (1,558 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,528 ) 1,538 (147 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,680 142 289 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 152 $ 1,680 $ 142 _________ (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ (2,394 ) $ (1,305 ) $ (1,160 ) Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities 141 66 (79 ) Capital expenditures $ (2,253 ) $ (1,239 ) $ (1,239 ) Transmission & Gulf of Mexico (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1) $ 708 $ 693 $ 706 $ 739 $ 2,846 $ 730 $ 717 $ 734 $ 758 $ 2,939 Gathering, processing, storage and transportation revenues 86 90 74 94 344 82 84 99 100 365 Other fee revenues (1) 4 4 5 5 18 5 5 4 7 21 Commodity margins 8 7 8 12 35 15 11 10 7 43 Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments — — — — — — — 1 (1 ) — Operating and administrative costs (1) (198 ) (197 ) (215 ) (226 ) (836 ) (202 ) (227 ) (238 ) (239 ) (906 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (1) 5 5 7 16 33 19 17 (22 ) 5 19 Impairment of certain assets — (2 ) — — (2 ) — — — — — Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 47 46 45 45 183 48 45 50 50 193 Modified EBITDA 660 646 630 685 2,621 697 652 638 687 2,674 Adjustments — 2 — — 2 — — 33 13 46 Adjusted EBITDA $ 660 $ 648 $ 630 $ 685 $ 2,623 $ 697 $ 652 $ 671 $ 700 $ 2,720 Statistics for Operated Assets Natural Gas Transmission (4) Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth) 14.1 13.1 13.8 14.2 13.8 15.0 13.5 14.7 14.2 14.4 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth) 18.6 18.3 18.7 19.2 18.7 19.3 19.1 19.2 19.3 19.2 Northwest Pipeline LLC Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth) 2.8 2.2 2.0 2.6 2.4 2.8 2.1 2.0 2.9 2.5 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth) 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 Gulfstream - Non-consolidated Avg. daily transportation volumes (MMdth) 1.0 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.2 0.9 1.3 1.4 1.1 1.3 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (MMdth) 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.4 Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.28 0.31 0.25 0.29 0.28 0.30 0.28 0.29 0.28 0.29 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.46 0.41 0.44 0.48 0.45 0.48 0.46 0.49 0.46 0.47 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 29 26 28 33 29 31 31 26 26 28 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 7 5 6 7 6 7 7 4 5 6 Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) 130 151 120 135 134 110 124 125 118 119 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.36 0.40 0.29 0.36 0.35 0.39 0.37 0.41 0.42 0.40 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.37 0.40 0.29 0.36 0.35 0.38 0.37 0.41 0.42 0.40 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 28 31 21 27 27 28 26 29 29 28 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 9 11 6 7 8 8 6 7 10 8 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges. (2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments. (4) Tbtu converted to MMdth at one trillion British thermal units = one million dekatherms. Northeast G&P (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues $ 311 $ 315 $ 340 $ 342 $ 1,308 $ 323 $ 350 $ 354 $ 368 $ 1,395 Other fee revenues (1) 25 25 26 27 103 27 27 27 46 127 Commodity margins 3 — (2 ) 4 5 6 1 3 — 10 Operating and administrative costs (1) (89 ) (86 ) (94 ) (103 ) (372 ) (85 ) (102 ) (101 ) (97 ) (385 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (1 ) (7 ) (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (3 ) — (1 ) (1 ) (5 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 153 162 175 192 682 150 174 182 148 654 Modified EBITDA 402 409 442 459 1,712 418 450 464 464 1,796 Adjustments — — — — — — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 402 $ 409 $ 442 $ 459 $ 1,712 $ 418 $ 450 $ 464 $ 464 $ 1,796 Statistics for Operated Assets and non-operated Blue Racer Midstream Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 4.19 4.10 4.26 4.38 4.24 4.03 4.19 4.22 4.31 4.19 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 1.41 1.62 1.64 1.62 1.57 1.46 1.70 1.74 1.70 1.65 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 102 115 121 120 115 110 118 125 127 120 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 1 1 — 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 6.62 6.76 6.92 6.84 6.79 6.62 6.76 6.58 6.48 6.61 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.87 0.87 0.79 0.73 0.82 0.66 0.76 0.66 0.77 0.71 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 60 58 56 51 56 50 53 45 56 51 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 8 6 6 6 6 4 3 2 2 3 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. (2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership. Also, all periods include non-operated Blue Racer Midstream. West (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Net gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues $ 269 $ 285 $ 302 $ 313 $ 1,169 $ 317 $ 360 $ 397 $ 401 $ 1,475 Other fee revenues (1) 6 4 4 7 21 6 6 6 5 23 Commodity margins 31 26 21 22 100 23 25 27 27 102 Operating and administrative costs (1) (109 ) (113 ) (108 ) (112 ) (442 ) (112 ) (133 ) (128 ) (133 ) (506 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net — (1 ) 11 (2 ) 8 (1 ) (1 ) (6 ) (7 ) (15 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 25 22 27 31 105 27 31 41 33 132 Modified EBITDA 222 223 257 259 961 260 288 337 326 1,211 Adjustments — — — — — — 8 — — 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 222 $ 223 $ 257 $ 259 $ 961 $ 260 $ 296 $ 337 $ 326 $ 1,219 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) (3) 3.11 3.21 3.31 3.36 3.25 3.47 5.14 5.20 5.50 5.19 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 1.20 1.20 1.29 1.22 1.23 1.13 1.14 1.21 1.10 1.15 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 36 39 49 43 41 47 49 45 32 43 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 13 16 19 15 16 17 18 13 7 14 Non-consolidated (4) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.27 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.29 0.29 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.27 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.28 0.29 0.29 0.28 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 24 32 32 32 29 31 32 34 32 33 NGL and Crude Oil Transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) (5) 85 101 119 132 109 118 144 172 151 146 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. (2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with the Trace Acquisition gathering assets after the purchase on April 29, 2022. Average volumes were calculated over the period owned. Volumes for 2nd quarter 2022 and year-to-date 2022 if averaged over the entire period would have been 4.68 Bcf/d and 4.72 Bcf/d, respectively. (4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including Rocky Mountain Midstream. (5) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream. Gas & NGL Marketing Services (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Commodity margins $ 95 $ 13 $ 46 $ 11 $ 165 $ 100 $ 23 $ 39 $ 161 $ 323 Other fee revenues 1 1 — 1 3 1 — 1 1 3 Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments — (3 ) (294 ) 188 (109 ) (57 ) (288 ) 5 66 (274 ) Operating and administrative costs (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (17 ) (37 ) (31 ) (23 ) (24 ) (18 ) (96 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net — — — — — — 6 (1 ) (1 ) 4 Modified EBITDA 93 8 (262 ) 183 22 13 (282 ) 20 209 (40 ) Adjustments (1) — — 296 (172 ) 124 52 288 18 (60 ) 298 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93 $ 8 $ 34 $ 11 $ 146 $ 65 $ 6 $ 38 $ 149 $ 258 Statistics Product Sales Volumes Natural Gas (Bcf/d)(2) 1.05 0.94 7.98 7.71 7.70 7.96 6.66 7.11 7.05 7.20 NGLs (Mbbls/d) 233 216 229 229 227 246 234 267 254 250 (1) 2022 Adjustments for Gas & NGL Marketing Services includes the impact of volatility on NGL linefill transactions. Had this adjustment been made in 2021, Adjusted EBITDA would have been reduced by ($15), ($5), ($15), $1, and ($34) for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters, and full year period, respectively. (2) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with the Sequent Acquisition after the purchase on July 1, 2021. Average volumes were calculated over the period owned. Year-to-date volumes for 2021 would have been 4.45 Bcf/d if averaged over the entire year. Other (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Service revenues $ 7 $ 8 $ 8 $ 9 $ 32 $ 9 $ 7 $ 6 $ 2 $ 24 Net realized product sales 56 49 105 103 313 96 142 180 184 602 Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivative instruments — (5 ) (15 ) 20 — (66 ) 47 29 15 25 Operating and administrative costs (25 ) (26 ) (58 ) (43 ) (152 ) (33 ) (57 ) (62 ) (59 ) (211 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (5 ) (6 ) (2 ) (2 ) (15 ) (1 ) — (13 ) 8 (6 ) Modified EBITDA 33 20 38 87 178 5 139 140 150 434 Adjustments 5 9 19 (18 ) 15 66 (47 ) (13 ) (15 ) (9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 38 $ 29 $ 57 $ 69 $ 193 $ 71 $ 92 $ 127 $ 135 $ 425 Statistics Net Product Sales Volumes Natural Gas (Bcf/d) 0.07 0.14 0.17 0.14 0.13 0.12 0.19 0.27 0.31 0.22 NGLs (Mbbls/d) 2 6 8 8 6 7 7 8 7 7 Crude Oil (Mbbls/d) 1 2 3 3 2 2 3 2 2 2 Capital Expenditures and Investments (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Capital expenditures: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 109 $ 209 $ 172 $ 173 $ 663 $ 125 $ 129 $ 637 $ 358 $ 1,249 Northeast G&P 40 46 41 22 149 40 30 52 92 214 West 33 76 49 45 203 61 82 94 226 463 Other 78 94 10 42 224 65 74 58 130 327 Total (1) $ 260 $ 425 $ 272 $ 282 $ 1,239 $ 291 $ 315 $ 841 $ 806 $ 2,253 Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 3 $ 6 $ 5 $ 12 $ 26 $ 16 $ 26 $ 11 $ 17 $ 70 Northeast G&P 11 24 30 24 89 32 18 28 8 86 Other — — — — — 8 — 1 1 10 Total $ 14 $ 30 $ 35 $ 36 $ 115 $ 56 $ 44 $ 40 $ 26 $ 166 Summary: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 112 $ 215 $ 177 $ 185 $ 689 $ 141 $ 155 $ 648 $ 375 $ 1,319 Northeast G&P 51 70 71 46 238 72 48 80 100 300 West 33 76 49 45 203 61 82 94 226 463 Other 78 94 10 42 224 73 74 59 131 337 Total $ 274 $ 455 $ 307 $ 318 $ 1,354 $ 347 $ 359 $ 881 $ 832 $ 2,419 Capital investments: Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 263 $ 430 $ 308 $ 304 $ 1,305 $ 260 $ 382 $ 907 $ 845 $ 2,394 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired — — 126 25 151 — 933 — — 933 Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments 14 30 35 36 115 56 44 40 26 166 Purchases of other long-term investments — — — 6 6 — 3 3 5 11 Total $ 277 $ 460 $ 469 $ 371 $ 1,577 $ 316 $ 1,362 $ 950 $ 876 $ 3,504 (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 263 $ 430 $ 308 $ 304 $ 1,305 $ 260 $ 382 $ 907 $ 845 $ 2,394 Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3 ) (5 ) (36 ) (22 ) (66 ) 31 (67 ) (66 ) (39 ) (141 ) Capital expenditures $ 260 $ 425 $ 272 $ 282 $ 1,239 $ 291 $ 315 $ 841 $ 806 $ 2,253 Contributions from noncontrolling interests $ 2 $ 4 $ — $ 3 $ 9 $ 3 $ 5 $ 7 $ 3 $ 18 Contributions in aid of construction $ 19 $ 17 $ 10 $ 6 $ 52 $ (3 ) $ 9 $ 2 $ 4 $ 12 Proceeds from disposition of equity-method investments $ — $ 1 $ — $ — $ 1 $ — $ — $ 7 $ — $ 7 Non-GAAP Measures This news release and accompanying materials may include certain financial measures – adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (“earnings”), adjusted earnings per share, available funds from operations and dividend coverage ratio – that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC. Our segment performance measure, modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of modified EBITDA of equity-method investments. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income to determine adjusted income and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations. Available funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operations excluding the effect of changes in working capital and certain other changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, reduced by preferred dividends and net distributions to noncontrolling interests. This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating. Neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor available funds from operations are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (UNAUDITED) 2021 2022 (Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders $ 425 $ 304 $ 164 $ 621 $ 1,514 $ 379 $ 400 $ 599 $ 668 $ 2,046 Income (loss) - diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ .35 $ .25 $ .13 $ .51 $ 1.24 $ .31 $ .33 $ .49 $ .55 $ 1.67 Adjustments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico Loss related to Eminence storage cavern abandonments and monitoring $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 19 $ 12 $ 31 Regulatory liability charges associated with decrease in Transco’s estimated deferred state income tax rate — — — — — — — 15 — 15 Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments — — — — — — — (1 ) 1 — Impairment of certain assets — 2 — — 2 — — — — — Total Transmission & Gulf of Mexico adjustments — 2 — — 2 — — 33 13 46 West Trace acquisition costs — — — — — — 8 — — 8 Total West adjustments — — — — — — 8 — — 8 Gas & NGL Marketing Services Amortization of purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment — — 2 16 18 15 — — — 15 Impact of volatility on NGL linefill transactions (2) — — — — — (20 ) — 23 6 9 Net unrealized (gain) loss from derivative instruments — — 294 (188 ) 106 57 288 (5 ) (66 ) 274 Total Gas & NGL Marketing Services adjustments — — 296 (172 ) 124 52 288 18 (60 ) 298 Other Regulatory liability charge associated with decrease in Transco’s estimated deferred state income tax rate — — — — — — — 5 — 5 Expenses associated with Sequent acquisition and transition — — 3