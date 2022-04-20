Log in
Williams Employees Giving Time and Talent Across the U.S. During Volunteer Week

04/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Hundreds of employees to volunteer on more than 150 projects across 17 states

In a nationwide show of community support, hundreds of Williams employees will give their energy to complete more than 150 projects across 17 states as part of the company’s inaugural Volunteer Week, April 22-29. Projects range from outdoor beautification to volunteering in elementary school classrooms to helping at food banks. A list of organizations the projects are supporting can be found here.

“Strong community involvement is at the heart of Williams, driven by our core value to be responsible stewards. By harnessing the energy and enthusiasm of our employees, we’re exemplifying our values by lending a hand to the nonprofits that work hard every day to improve our communities,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams president and chief executive officer. “We are privileged to be in a position to support the many communities in which we live and work through active volunteer engagement, and I look forward to joining Williams employees in demonstrating what can be accomplished when we work together.”

Williams Volunteer Week builds on the company’s long tradition of being a good neighbor through employee volunteerism and financial support. Last year, employees recorded more than 23,000 volunteer hours, serving as advocates, youth mentors, coaches, nonprofit board members and volunteer firefighters. In addition, Williams awarded more than $12 million to more than 2,000 organizations across 48 states on top of the personal contributions made by employees, retirees and board members.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.


© Business Wire 2022
