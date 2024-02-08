Williams (NYSE: WMB) was again recognized across several key rankings for sustainability leadership – including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and MSCI – for the company’s commitment to transparency and governance around climate change and other critical topics.

Williams also received an ‘A-’ score on the 2023 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire, an upgrade over the previous year and ranking well above the oil and gas storage and transportation sector (‘C’) and North American regional (‘C’) averages.

“Williams has the scale, strategy and the impassioned workforce to drive significant change for our industry on topics of critical importance. These high scores reflect our work to achieve industry leading emissions transparency and reductions, while meeting growing demand for clean, affordable and reliable energy,” said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams. “We’re a company with a long history of always striving to do what’s right, and we are committed to continually improving our understanding of the needs and priorities of the people who our business touches, including customers, employees and the communities where we operate.”

Williams’ focus on sustainable performance ranked as follows*:

2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI): Williams was named for the fourth consecutive year to the DJSI North America index and for the third consecutive year to the DJSI World index

Williams was upgraded to an A rating Williams was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek magazine, ranking first in the Energy & Utilities industry

To read the company’s latest Sustainability Report, visit https://www.williams.com/sustainability/.

*All ESG ratings and rankings verified as of February 6, 2024.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a trusted energy industry leader committed to safely, reliably, and responsibly meeting growing energy demand. We use our 33,000-mile pipeline infrastructure to move a third of the nation’s natural gas to where it's needed most, supplying the energy used to heat our homes, cook our food and generate low-carbon electricity. For over a century, we’ve been driven by a passion for doing things the right way. Today, our team of problem solvers is leading the charge into the clean energy future – by powering the global economy while delivering immediate emissions reductions within our natural gas network and investing in new energy technologies. Learn more at www.williams.com.

