The Williams Cos., Inc. (WMB) EDITED TRANSCRIPT 2Q 2024 Earnings Call August 6, 2024

Forward-looking statements The reports, filings, and other public announcements of The Williams Companies, Inc. (Williams) may contain or incorporate by reference statements that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. Such statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of

Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act). These forward-looking statements relate to anticipated financial performance, management's plans and objectives for future operations, business prospects, outcomes of regulatory proceedings, market conditions, and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act). These forward-looking statements relate to anticipated financial performance, management's plans and objectives for future operations, business prospects, outcomes of regulatory proceedings, market conditions, and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this report that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will exist or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by various forms of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "could," "may," "should," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "might," "goals," "objectives," "targets," "planned," "potential," "projects," "scheduled," "will," "assumes," "guidance," "outlook," "in- service date," or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and include, among others, statements regarding: Levels of dividends to Williams stockholders;

Future credit ratings of Williams and its affiliates;

Amounts and nature of future capital expenditures;

Expansion and growth of our business and operations; • Expected in-service dates for • Natural gas, natural gas liquids, capital projects; and crude oil prices, supply, • Financial condition and liquidity; • and demand; • Business strategy; Demand for our services. Cash flow from operations or results of operations;

Seasonality of certain business components; Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, uncertainties, and risks that could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this report. Many of the factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: Availability of supplies, market demand, and volatility of prices;

Development and rate of adoption of alternative energy sources;

The impact of existing and future laws and regulations, the regulatory environment, environmental matters, and litigation, as well as our ability and the ability of other energy companies with whom we conduct or seek to conduct business, to obtain necessary permits and approvals, and our ability to achieve favorable rate proceeding outcomes;

Our exposure to the credit risk of our customers and counterparties;

Our ability to acquire new businesses and assets and successfully integrate those operations and assets into existing businesses as well as successfully expand our facilities, and consummate asset sales on acceptable terms;

Whether we are able to successfully identify, evaluate, and timely execute our capital projects and investment opportunities;

The strength and financial resources of our competitors and the effects of competition; The amount of cash distributions from and capital requirements of our investments and joint ventures in which we participate;

Whether we will be able to effectively execute our financing plan;

Increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social, and governance practices;

The physical and financial risks associated with climate change;

The impacts of operational and developmental hazards and unforeseen interruptions;

The risks resulting from outbreaks or other public health crises;

Risks associated with weather and natural phenomena, including climate conditions and physical damage to our facilities;

Acts of terrorism, cybersecurity incidents, and related disruptions;

Our costs and funding obligations for defined benefit pension plans and other postretirement benefit plans;

Changes in maintenance and construction costs, as well as our ability to obtain sufficient construction- related inputs, including skilled labor; Inflation, interest rates, and general economic conditions (including future disruptions and volatility in the global credit markets and the impact of these events on customers and suppliers);

Risks related to financing, including restrictions stemming from debt agreements, future changes in credit ratings as determined by nationally recognized credit rating agencies, and the availability and cost of capital;

The ability of the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil exporting nations to agree to and maintain oil price and production controls and the impact on domestic production;

Changes in the current geopolitical situation, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, including between Israel and Hamas and conflicts involving Iran and its proxy forces;

Changes in U.S. governmental administration and policies;

Whether we are able to pay current and expected levels of dividends;

Additional risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Given the uncertainties and risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, we caution investors not to unduly rely on our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligations to, and do not intend to, update the above list or announce publicly the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

forward-looking statement, we caution investors not to unduly rely on our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligations to, and do not intend to, update the above list or announce publicly the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. In addition to causing our actual results to differ, the factors listed above and referred to below may cause our intentions to change from those statements of intention set forth in this report. Such changes in our intentions may also cause our results to differ. We may change our intentions, at any time and without notice, based upon changes in such factors, our assumptions, or otherwise.

Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, we caution that there are important factors, in addition to those listed above, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of those factors, see (a) Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 21, 2024, and (b) Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. WILLIAMS © 2024 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved 1

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Danilo Juvane Lane Wilson Vice President-Investor Relations, General Council & Senior Vice President ESG and Investment Analysis Micheal Dunn Alan Armstrong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer & President Inside Director Chad Zamarin John Porter Corporate Strategic Development Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice Executive Vice President President ............................................................................................................................................ OTHER PARTICIPANTS Praneeth Sathish Zack Van Everen Analyst, Wells Fargo Analyst, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co Jeremy Tonet Robert Catellier Analyst, JP Morgan Analyst, CIBC Spiro Dounis Tristan Richardson Analyst, Citigroup Analyst, Scotiabank Manav Gupta Theresa Chen Analyst, UBS Analyst, Barclays Neal Dingmann John Mackay Analyst, Truist Analyst, Goldman Sachs ............................................................................................................................................ Danilo Juvane Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG and Investment Analysis, The Williams Cos., Inc. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us and for your interest in the Williams Companies. Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings press release and a presentation that our President and CEO, Alan Armstrong; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Porter, will speak to this morning. Also joining us on the call today are Micheal Dunn, our Chief Operating Officer; Lane Wilson, our General Counsel; and Chad Zamarin, our Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development. In our presentation materials, you'll find a disclaimer related to forward-looking statements. This disclaimer is important and integral to our remarks, and you should review it. Also included in the presentation materials are non-GAAP measures that we reconciled with generally accepted accounting principles. And these reconciliation schedules appear at the back of today's presentation material. WILLIAMS © 2024 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved 2

So, with that, I'll turn it over to Alan Armstrong. .................................................................................................................................................. Alan Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Inside Director, The Williams Cos., Inc. Great. Well, thanks, Danilo, and thank you all for joining us today. The story that John and I get to lay out for you this morning is one of consecutive growth as Williams continues to deliver on a long-term trend of per share growth and resilience regardless of the macro environment. In fact, we delivered record second quarter results, driven by the strong performance of our transmission and storage business this quarter. Even our gathering and processing business held up very well despite challenging natural gas prices. The good news is that a meaningful increase in natural gas demand that continues to exceed our expectations will take advantage of these abundant supplies, driving growth for years to come, and the supply side is poised to respond with over 1 Bcf a day of volumes from delayed TILs and temporary shut-ins to return to our gathering systems. And before we get deeper into the financial metrics, I want to hit on a few key themes from the quarter, namely our crisp execution of key projects that are positioning us for continued earnings growth and the ongoing focus we have on optimizing our portfolio and ensuring sustainable operations. So, starting here on slide 2, our teams have executed on an extraordinary amount of strategic priorities, including placing projects into service in the Northeast, the West, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Just to run down the list quickly here, last week, we placed Transco's Regional Energy Access into full service ahead of schedule and under budget once again, ensuring clean and reliable natural gas is available to serve the Northeast region for the upcoming winter heating season. And while the D.C. Circuit Court did issue decision last week to vacate the FERC certificate for REA, we believe the court's concerns about the FERC's process are once again flawed and will be fairly easy for the FERC to resolve. In the meantime, we are taking the necessary legal and regulatory steps to address the court's concerns and ensure that this much needed firm transportation capacity continues to be available to serve the needs of our customers without interruptions. I'll remind you that our industry has seen similar court rulings in the past with projects such as Sabal Trails as well as Spire's expansion. With both of these projects operating today, we see limited risk to major interruptions to REA operations and are prepared to help the FERC in reaffirming the merits of this important project. Other notable expansions we've recently completed include the Marcellus gathering expansion that serves Southwestern's rich gas zone in the Marcellus and the fully contracted MountainWest's Uinta Basin transmission expansion. And in the Deepwater, there are two new fields that will increase EBITDA in the third quarter on our Discovery system, which we now fully own. So, we're excited about the acquisition of the additional interest in Discovery, and we're really excited about the kind of growth that we're seeing both here in the near term and the long term. So, first of all, Chevron's large Anchor development and Beacon's Winterfell five-well program are both fully connected and will WILLIAMS © 2024 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved 3

drive a large increase in EBITDA for 2025, as well as for the balance of this year. Additionally, Hess brought on their Pickerel prospect on June 25 that will grow EBITDA on our Eastern Gulf assets. We were also active on advancing construction for several key projects. We initiated construction activities on the Louisiana Energy Gateway gathering, treating, and carbon capture project, as well as Transco's Texas to Louisiana Energy Pathway project, which we call TLEP. TLEP project provides our anchor shipper, EOG Resources, with access to the LNG corridor and higher-price markets on the Transco pipeline and specifically, all the way into the Louisiana market. So, we're excited about getting started on that fairly significant project for us. And then recently we also signed a precedent agreement on Transco's Gillis West expansion. This will bring new, reliable, and low-cost supplies to CenterPoint Energy's Houston area market from Louisiana. So, this is effectively a backhaul on Transco, helping CenterPoint to reduce their dependence on the Texas intrastate gas pipeline systems. Importantly, this quick turn project will add meaningful EBITDA with very little capital required on our part to place that into service. I also want to call out the significant emissions reductions and cost savings accomplished this quarter as part of our system-wide modernization and emission reduction program. Thus far, we have replaced 57 transmission compressor units and are on track to meet our goal of 112 units to be replaced by the end of this year so that we can begin recovering on these investments in our latest rates. And on that note, we will file our new rates on Transco at the end of this month, and the new rates will go into effect in March of 2025. So, an incredible amount of work is going on by the teams to replace a lot of these very old units with modern low-emission equipment on the system. And a lot of times, those kind of projects get overlooked, but tremendous amount of effort and great execution going on by the teams on that front as well. Looking at the second column, we continue to take steps to optimize our asset portfolio. We sold our stake in the Aux Sable joint venture at an attractive gain and consolidated our ownership interest in the Gulf of Mexico Discovery system at an attractive value given both the very near and long-term growth on this asset. From a financial perspective, we remain on track to achieve the top half of 2024 EBITDA guidance. And we also reaffirm our expectations for 2025, which translate into a five-year EBITDA CAGR of 8%. More importantly, the growth in our per share metrics will be just as strong over this five-year period with an AFFO per share CAGR of 7%, and our EPS CAGR of 12% over this five-year period. Of note, the fundamentals to sustain and even improve on this industry-leading earnings and cash flow growth beyond 2025 actually continue to improve. Our Southeast Supply Enhancement project is just the first of a few projects we expect from the secular trend of increased demand for power generation, and we remain in the best position to secure additional infrastructure solutions in and around our Transco pipeline footprint. Finally, we continue to prioritize being a responsible operator in all that we do, and this is clearly outlined in our 2023 Sustainability Report that we published last week. This report is WILLIAMS © 2024 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved 4

really a deep dive on how we focus on doing business the right way. And one area I'll call out is our efforts in progressing on our decarbonization goals. We are focused on proving up that the natural gas industry can play an even more important role in providing affordable and reliable energy while also continuing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions here at home and around the world. And so with that, I'll turn it over to John to walk through the second quarter financials. John? .................................................................................................................................................. John Porter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President, The Williams Cos., Inc. Thanks, Alan. Starting here on slide 3 with a summary of our year-over-year financial performance, beginning with adjusted EBITDA, we saw about a 3.5% year-over-year increase despite low natural gas prices that fell about 5% versus 2Q 2023, averaging close to around $2 for second quarter of 2024. And that 3.5% adjusted EBITDA growth is over our second quarter last year that had grown about 8%. So, in spite of low natural gas prices, once again, our resilient business continued to grow even as producer customers employed pretty significant temporary production reduction measures like not completing drilled wells and/or not turning in-line wells that now stand ready to flow as prices improve. As we'll see on the next slide, our adjusted EBITDA growth was driven by strong growth from our large- scale natural gas transmission and storage businesses, including the favorable effects of our recent acquisitions. Year-to-date, our adjusted EBITDA is now up 6%, so right in the middle of our long-term growth target of 5% to 7%. For 2Q, our adjusted EPS was up 2%, and year-to-date our EPS is up about 3%. So, a bit slower EPS growth in 2024 as compared to the 19% five-year CAGR that we've seen through 2023. But as Alan mentioned, looking through 2025, we do see a five-year CAGR that will be in excess of 12%. For 2Q, available funds from operations, AFFO growth, was 3% and 4% year to date. Similar story here with this slower 2024 growth following an 8% five-year CAGR through 2023, and when you look through 2025, we see a five-year CAGR of 7%. Also, you see our 2Q dividend coverage based on AFFO was a very strong 2.16 times on a dividend that grew 6.1% over the prior year and 2.38 times coverage year-to-date. And our debt to adjusted EBITDA was 3.76 times, which is in line with our expectations for slightly higher leverage in 2024 before dropping back down in 2025 to guidance of 3.6 times or better. So, before we move to the next slide and dig a little deeper into our adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter, we'll provide an update to our financial guidance. In general, our second quarter update is unchanged from what we provided in our first quarter earnings presentation. Based on our strong start to 2024, we guided to the upper half of our 2024 adjusted EBITDA range of $6.95 billion to $7.1 billion. And we indicated that we were well- positioned for upsides to drive towards the high-end of this original guidance. We also shared that we remain well-positioned to deliver on our 2025 adjusted EBITDA range of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion. And that based on our improved 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook and some other changes, we saw our key per share metrics, adjusted EPS and AFFO per share coming in at the high end of their ranges for 2024. So, again, no major shifts to that first quarter update except perhaps to say that we are increasingly comfortable that we can WILLIAMS © 2024 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved 5

clear the $7 billion level for 2024 adjusted EBITDA, while still not counting on any additional help from Sequent. And, of course, we also wouldn't include ~ $150 million gain we expect to have on the Aux Sable sale in there as well - as we exclude gains and losses on asset sales from our adjusted EBITDA measure. So, let's turn to the next slide and take a little closer look at our first quarter results. Walking now from last year's $1.611 billion to this year's $1.667 billion, we start with our Transmission & Gulf of Mexico business, which improved $64 million or just over 8.5% due to the combined effects of a full quarter contribution from the Hartree Gulf Coast storage acquisition, which is delivering as expected following a flawless integration effort. We also had higher Transco revenues, including partial in-service from the Regional Energy Access Project, and segment growth was unfavorably impacted by last year's Bayou Ethane divestiture and also some planned downtime in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Now, the $36 million unfavorable variance for the Northeast G&P business is really against a strong quarter last year that included the effect of a one-time $15 million favorable gathering revenue catch-up adjustment. However, we did see lower Northeast gathering volumes that were driven by those temporary producer reductions that were basically roughly in line with our plan for the year. And those volume reductions were partially offset by rate escalations across several franchises in the Northeast. Shifting now to the West, which increased about $7 million, benefiting from the DJ transactions that we completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the DJ Basin results was about the same magnitude as the unfavorable loss of hedge gains we had in 2023. Segment performance was also favorably impacted by higher NGL services results, including higher Overland Pass Pipeline volumes, where low natural gas prices have supported greater ethane recoveries. Overall, West gathering volumes were also lower as a result of temporary producer reductions, primarily in the dry gas Haynesville area. And then you see the $2 million lower marketing loss that was in line with our plan based on the expectation that our natural gas marketing business will typically have a loss in the second quarter. Our upstream joint venture operations included in our Other segment were up about $12 million from last year. So, again, a second quarter that continued to beat our business plan, proving once again our ability to grow our business in spite of a challenging natural gas price environment and also giving us further confidence in our ability to beat $7 billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2024. And with that, I'll turn it back to Alan. .................................................................................................................................................. Alan Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Inside Director, The Williams Cos., Inc. Okay. Well, thanks, John. Just a few closing remarks before we turn it over to your questions. I'll end where I started with my remarks, and that is to emphasize what Williams has been able to deliver in the current environment and how well-positioned we are for the future as natural gas demand continues to grow. As we think about our long-term strategy, we are confident in the role our valuable natural gas infrastructure will play in meeting both today's energy demand as well as the projected growth from power generation and LNG exports. We are seeing demand grow at an unprecedented pace and expansions of our uniquely placed infrastructure will demand a premium. WILLIAMS © 2024 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved 6

Simply put, there is no other midstream company today that is set up better than Williams to capture this demand growth. We are the most natural gas-centric, large scale midstream company around today. And our natural gas-focused strategy continues to deliver growth on top of growth, quarter after quarter. And to that point, we've now seen 11 consecutive years of adjusted EBITDA growth and an 8% compound annual growth rate of our adjusted EBITDA since 2018. In addition, we have realized a 19.5% return on our invested capital during the last four years, and our steadfast project execution has led to record contracted transmission capacity and will continue to drive per share growth in 2024 and beyond. In fact, our current projects and execution have higher returns than the prior four years. So, in closing, we've built a business that is delivering record profitability and strong financial returns in the present but is positioned for an even faster-growing future. And so, with that, we'll open it up to your questions. Thank you. Question & Answer Section .................................................................................................................................................. Praneeth Satish Analyst, Wells Fargo Hi, all. Good morning. Maybe I'll start with data centers here. So, you mentioned that SSE is just the first in maybe a handful of other data center projects. I guess two questions here - can you give us a sense of the size and scope of some of the other projects that you're looking at in the backlog? And then, how do you think about the returns on future projects? For SSE, I mean, we're estimating around a five times EBITDA multiple. Do you think that some of the future data center projects that are in the backlog could earn similar types of returns? .................................................................................................................................................. Alan Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Inside Director, The Williams Cos., Inc. Yeah. Well, first of all, Praneeth, thank you for the question and important issue. First of all, on SSE, actually our return is even better than that. Probably, as we've mentioned, the best return we've ever seen on a large-scale project on Transco, and actually any of our transmission expansions over the long history for Williams. So, a pretty extraordinary return opportunity there. In terms of the data center load, we are right in the throes of that. We have a very long backlog of projects. And I will tell you that particularly in the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic, those expansion opportunities that we have, we frankly are kind of overwhelmed with the number of requests that we're dealing with, and we are trying to make sense of those projects. Obviously, we're not going to start or announce another expansion project on the top of SSE because obviously that would force a combination of projects. And so, it doesn't make any sense for us to be making any announcements when we've got a large project that we've committed to our customers to do everything we can to get that permitted cleanly and push that ahead. So, extremely critical expansion for our utility customers there in the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast. And we understand that. And we're going to make sure that we deliver on that first to our customers. WILLIAMS © 2024 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved 7

But despite the fact that there's a lot of attention there in the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic, we're actually seeing strong demand response and a lot of projects that we're dealing with and trying to figure out how we can respond to in the Rocky Mountain states, particularly in Eastern Washington, in the Quincy area, and in Idaho, in Salt Lake City region. So, a lot of demand going on everywhere. And frankly, the big developers that we're working with are looking to find where they can - because time is of the essence probably more than we can even imagine in our business - and so, they are looking to where the permitting regime is right, where there's access to abundant natural gas supplies, and frankly, where expansions on our systems are available. And so, this has moved from being one where people have been very focused previously in cloud-based data centers, they've been very focused on the latency issue or in other words the connection into very fast and broadband networks to where they are now focused on the latency being less of an issue - I wouldn't say it's not an issue, but less of an issue. And the speed to market for power generation and gas resources being available to power that are coming front and center along with the local air permitting issues associated with that. So, I would just tell you it is kind of an exciting time for us and even for me personally to be in such a steep learning curve on how we are going to make the very best use of our assets. But there certainly is not a dearth of opportunity for us in that regard. In fact, as I said, it's a little bit overwhelming and we're going to have to just make sure we make the very highest use of our assets. Because there obviously is, as we expand the lower-cost expansions, drive very high returns, but we only have so many of those, and those are precious, and we know that. And so, we're making sure that we make the very highest return associated with the expansion around our assets. So, we're not going to put a number on it because I hear people putting a number on it. And frankly, that's a very large guess. And in a timeframe, frankly, that's out there so far that - and if you're not speaking to the returns that you're making on the project, I'm not really sure of the purpose of quoting those kind of numbers when you're not really talking about economic or financial impact to your business, and we're not ready to lay that out. But I can tell you that if anybody else has more opportunity than we do, I wish them luck because we're going to have a hard time keeping up with the opportunity in front of us right now. So, hopefully that gives you some color. But I would tell you I think it's not all that meaningful to quote volumes on expansions if you're not talking about returns and you're not talking about the timeframe for those opportunities. .................................................................................................................................................. Praneeth Satish Analyst, Wells Fargo Got it. No, that's helpful. That's great. And maybe just switching gears, can you help us understand what the next steps are for REA following the D.C. Circuit Court's decision? I guess, have you filed for an emergency petition to keep the pipeline in service? And is there gas flowing today? Just trying to understand whether this impacts the early in-service at all. .................................................................................................................................................. Alan Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Inside Director, The Williams Cos., Inc. WILLIAMS © 2024 The Williams Companies, Inc. All rights reserved 8