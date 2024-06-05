June 5 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Williams said on Wednesday a Louisiana court has ruled in its favor in a dispute with its rival Energy Transfer over a pipeline construction.

The two firms were locked in a tussle over Williams' Louisiana Energy Gateway (LEG) Project, under construction in Texas and Louisiana, after Energy Transfer pushed back on the line for crossing its own systems.

The ruling by Louisiana's 36th Judicial District Court of Beauregard Parish was in company's favor on all seven crossings, and enjoined Energy Transfer from interfering with the construction, operation and maintenance of the pipeline, a Williams spokesperson said in a statement.

The 1.8-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) system was supposed to be operational this year, but has been delayed until the second half of 2025 following the dispute.

Energy Transfer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The line would feed gas from the Haynesville shale field to the U.S. Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)