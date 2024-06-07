June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Williams sought permission from a federal energy regulator on Friday to put more of the Regional Energy Access natural gas project already under construction into service by July 1.

Williams designed Regional Energy Access to help meet rising gas demand and ease supply constraints affecting customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. The company said the project, one of the biggest under construction in the U.S. Northeast, will provide enough gas to serve 4.4 million homes annually.

Natural gas is used to heat homes and businesses, for cooking and in industrial plants.

The company has estimated the project's total cost at around $1 billion.

Williams' Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co (Transco) unit filed the request with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) seeking to provide about 0.16 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of the roughly 0.83-bcfd project's gas capacity available to customers on an interim basis.

The project is already partially in service. FERC said it approved Transco's request to make the first roughly 0.45-bcfd phase of the project available on an interim basis in October 2023.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

Williams said on its website that it started construction in the second quarter of 2023 and expects to put the project fully into service in the fourth quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Rod Nickel)