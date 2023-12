The Williams Companies, Inc. specializes in the production and distribution of natural gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - natural gas transportation and storage (77.5%): owned, at the end of 2020, a pipeline network of over 48,280.3 km. The group also develops gas processing and liquefaction activity; - sale of natural gas and LNG (21.6%); - other (0.9%). All net sales are earned in the United States.

Related indices S&P 500