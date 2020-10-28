Log in
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC

WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC

(WGF1)
  Report
News 


Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Cancellation of admission to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

10/28/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Delisting
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Cancellation of admission to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

28-Oct-2020 / 19:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

28 October 2020

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC

("Williams", "WGPH", or the "Company")

Cancellation of admission to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Cancellation")

Williams (ISIN DE000A1H6VM4) announces that, further to the announcement made on 27 October 2020, it has been informed by Deutsche Börse today that the admission of the Company's Ordinary shares to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) has been cancelled with effect from close of trading on 28 October 2020.

For further information please contact the following:

Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc Tel: +44 1235 777 842
Tim Hunt
 

- End of ad-hoc announcement -

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800AFJXFAVYBTE915

END




Contact:
Mark Biddle
General Counsel
Mark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com

28-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
Grove, Wantage
OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1235 777700
Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705
E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.com
Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com
ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4
WKN: A1H6VM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1143775

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1143775  28-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143775&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

