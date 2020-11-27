Log in
WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC

(WGF1)
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Initial Liquidation Distribution

11/27/2020 | 12:49pm EST
DGAP-News: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Payout
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Initial Liquidation Distribution

27.11.2020 / 18:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 November 2020

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (in members' voluntary liquidation)
(the "Company")

Initial Liquidation Distribution

Further to the appointment of Sean Croston and Richard White of Grant Thornton UK LLP as Joint Liquidators (the "Joint Liquidators") of Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (in members' voluntary liquidation ) (the "Company") on 27 October 2020, the Joint Liquidators announce their intention to make an initial liquidation distribution to shareholders.

The initial liquidation distribution to shareholders will be made at the rate of ?11.05 per ordinary share of £0.05 each on the capital of the Company held. All distributions will be paid on 2 December 2020 (or as soon as practicable thereafter) to shareholders on the register of members as at the record date of 6.00 p.m. on 26 November 2020.

The initial distribution accounts for approximately 99 per cent. of the net proceeds received by the Company, after costs, following the sale in August 2020 of Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited, the Company's operating subsidiary, to BCE Limited, a fund managed by Dorilton Capital Management LLC.

The Joint Liquidators do not anticipate being in a position to make any further distributions to shareholders until shortly before the liquidation of the Company is completed, prior to the Company being subsequently dissolved. The value of any subsequent distribution per share cannot be estimated at this time.

For further information please contact the following:

Sean Croston and Richard White
Joint Liquidators
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
(in members' voluntary liquidation)
1020 Eskdale Road
Winnersh
Wokingham
Berkshire
RG41 5TS		 Contact : Lucy Denne
Tel : +44 (0)118 955 9121
E-mail : Lucy.E.Denne@uk.gt.com
 
 
 



END

 




Contact:
Mark Biddle
General Counsel
Mark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com

27.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
Grove, Wantage
OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1235 777700
Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705
E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.com
Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com
ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4
WKN: A1H6VM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1151303

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1151303  27.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
