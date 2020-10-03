|
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/03/2020 | 05:10pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.10.2020 / 23:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mrs
|First name:
|Claire
|Last name(s):
|Williams
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1H6VM4
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 EUR
|1610120 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0 EUR
|1610120 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
|
|Grove, Wantage
|
|OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
|
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|http://www.williamsf1.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
96,6 M
125 M
125 M
|Net income 2019
|
-17,1 M
-22,1 M
-22,1 M
|Net cash 2019
|
15,5 M
20,0 M
20,0 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|-7,58x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
92,4 M
119 M
119 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|1,09x
|EV / Sales 2019
|1,01x
|Nbr of Employees
|908
|Free-Float
|12,7%
|
|Chart WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution