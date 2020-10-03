Log in
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/03/2020 | 05:10pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.10.2020 / 23:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mrs
First name: Claire
Last name(s): Williams

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC

b) LEI
213800AFJXFAVYBTE915 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 1610120 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 1610120 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-30; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
Grove, Wantage
OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63096  03.10.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 96,6 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M -22,1 M -22,1 M
Net cash 2019 15,5 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,58x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 92,4 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Patrick O'Driscoll Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Charles Rose Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Biddle Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Claire Victoria Williams Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC-23.13%119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.67%182 911
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.10%81 486
DAIMLER AG-5.31%58 586
BMW AG-14.74%47 145
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.78%43 591
