Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC    WGF1   DE000A1H6VM4

WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC

(WGF1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Williams Grand Prix : Mike O'Driscoll Announces Intention to Retire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 06:09am EDT

Mike O'Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer, Williams Grand Prix Engineering, today announced his intention to retire.

The recent sale of Williams Grand Prix Engineering to Dorilton Capital marked the successful conclusion of the strategic review announced earlier this year and secures the long-term future of the Williams F1 team. It followed the agreement of the new Formula One Concorde that provides a solid foundation for the future of the sport, especially independent constructors such as Williams.

Mike, 64, will support the smooth transition of ownership through this year and ensure that the team is well positioned to build for the future.

Mike O'Driscoll commented 'It has been and remains a huge privilege to be part of this great team. I am proud to have played my part in securing the long-term future of Williams and look forward to working closely with Matthew and his team, to ensure a smooth transition and the best possible trajectory for the team's future success.'

Matthew Savage, Chairman of Dorilton Capital and Williams Grand Prix Engineering, said: 'Mike has made a huge contribution as CEO, working alongside the Williams family since the IPO in 2011. He has steered the corporate side of the group admirably through challenging times and has been invaluable in preparing Williams for the next exciting phase.'

Disclaimer

Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 10:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC
06:09aWILLIAMS GRAND PRIX : Mike O'Driscoll Announces Intention to Retire
PU
09/03WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX : Engineering Board Announcement
PU
09/03WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX : Claire Williams Steps Down as Deputy Team Principal
PU
08/21FORM 8.3 - BAADER BANK AG : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosur..
EQ
08/21WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC : Sale of Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limit..
EQ
08/21WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC : Conclusion of Strategic Review and Formal Sal..
EQ
08/21WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC : Conclusion of Strategic Review and Formal Sal..
EQ
08/18FORM 8.3 - BAADER BANK AG : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosur..
EQ
08/13FORM 8.3 - BAADER BANK AG : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosur..
EQ
08/12WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX : eSkootr Championship™ announces pioneering technical..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 96,6 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M -22,4 M -22,4 M
Net cash 2019 15,5 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,58x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 106 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Patrick O'Driscoll Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Charles Rose Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Biddle Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Claire Victoria Williams Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC-11.19%139
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.70%183 284
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.01%91 386
DAIMLER AG-8.65%57 039
BMW AG-14.44%47 749
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.47%44 594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group