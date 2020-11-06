Log in
Williams Grand Prix : Racing Statement

11/06/2020

Williams can confirm that we have had a number of positive COVID-19 cases during the course of the Portuguese and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix, and whilst we will not be detailing any individual's private information, we can confirm that all cases have been managed in line with the FIA COVID-19 guidelines, working with the FIA and with the ongoing safety of our people a priority. In order to ensure we follow these guidelines; several members of our trackside team are also isolating as a result of being identified as close contacts of these positive cases.

As per our internal COVID-19 protocols, a number of factory-based team members will therefore fulfil these roles for the upcoming Turkish Grand Prix weekend. We ask for understanding that we will not be adding any additional information on this subject, but we would like to extend our thanks to all our traveling and factory based team members and their families, for their continued work and support during what is an extremely challenging time.

Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 18:03:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 96,6 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M -22,5 M -22,5 M
Net cash 2019 15,5 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,58x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 94,0 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 12,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Patrick O'Driscoll Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Charles Rose Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Biddle Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Claire Victoria Williams Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC-21.64%123
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.46%188 256
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.88%83 985
DAIMLER AG0.09%62 541
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY1.48%53 151
BMW AG-11.42%49 436
