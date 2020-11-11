Williams Grand Prix : Racing Statement - Simon Roberts

Williams Racing can confirm that Acting Team Principal Simon Roberts has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to travelling to Istanbul for this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

Simon returned a negative test on Monday during the team's regular COVID testing schedule, however after displaying minor symptoms he underwent a further test this morning which returned a positive result. Simon is feeling otherwise well but will now isolate for the required 10-day period as per UK national guidelines whilst supporting trackside operations remotely this weekend. Dave Redding, Team Manager, and Chief Engineer of Vehicle Design, Adam Carter, will assume his responsibilities on the ground in Turkey.

Simon has not been in close contact with any other members of our race team, and the team will continue to operate trackside as planned.

As a team, we have been taking part in a robust testing plan alongside adhering to the FIA Covid guidelines.