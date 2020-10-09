Log in
Williams Grand Prix : Racing and U-Earth Biotech announce new partnership to help the team stay safe

10/09/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Williams Racing is pleased to announce it has partnered with U-Earth Biotechas the team's official supplier of air purifiers and face masks for the remainder of the 2020 FIA Formula One Season.

In partnership with U-Earth, Williams Racing is able to ensure its trackside and factory personnel can breathe clean air, free from pollutants, viruses and bacteria. U-Earth's air purifiers use pioneering technology to clean and purify the air in an innovative way which captures and destroys any contaminant of any size.

U-Earth will also be providing Williams Racing with its bespoke, reusable, medical-grade Model 2 masks, made from recycled ocean plastic, which contain certified filters that don't just block contaminants on the surface but destroy them inside the mask.

The team's drivers, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, will also wear U-Earth's U-Mask, individually designed with their logos on for the remainder of the Formula One season.

Tim Hunt, Commercial and Marketing Director of Williams Racing said: 'With the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continuing on a global scale, health and safety, air quality, and excessive waste from disposable face masks form a bigger challenge than ever. Working with U-Earth Biotech ensures that our team feels safe and protected at work, whilst also making a conscious effort to do this in a sustainable manner. We look forward to working with them for the rest of the 2020 Formula One season.'

Lorenzo Di Cataldo, Head of Partnerships for U-Earth Biotech said, 'We are very happy to be partnering with Williams Racing to provide the team with U-Earth's first of its kind air purifiers and bespoke, reusable face masks that contain our unique biotechnology, keeping them safe on and off the track. Working alongside Williams Racing we are able to offer unrivalled protection against air contaminants and viruses which is more important now than ever before.'

Disclaimer

Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 08:09:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 96,6 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2019 -17,1 M -22,2 M -22,2 M
Net cash 2019 15,5 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,58x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 97,2 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Patrick O'Driscoll Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Charles Rose Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Doug Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Biddle Secretary, Executive Director & General Counsel
Claire Victoria Williams Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC-19.40%126
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.82%184 772
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.71%85 345
DAIMLER AG-1.11%61 801
BMW AG-10.14%49 946
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-11.99%43 505
