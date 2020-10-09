Williams Grand Prix : Racing and U-Earth Biotech announce new partnership to help the team stay safe

Williams Racing is pleased to announce it has partnered with U-Earth Biotechas the team's official supplier of air purifiers and face masks for the remainder of the 2020 FIA Formula One Season.



In partnership with U-Earth, Williams Racing is able to ensure its trackside and factory personnel can breathe clean air, free from pollutants, viruses and bacteria. U-Earth's air purifiers use pioneering technology to clean and purify the air in an innovative way which captures and destroys any contaminant of any size.



U-Earth will also be providing Williams Racing with its bespoke, reusable, medical-grade Model 2 masks, made from recycled ocean plastic, which contain certified filters that don't just block contaminants on the surface but destroy them inside the mask.



The team's drivers, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, will also wear U-Earth's U-Mask, individually designed with their logos on for the remainder of the Formula One season.



Tim Hunt, Commercial and Marketing Director of Williams Racing said: 'With the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continuing on a global scale, health and safety, air quality, and excessive waste from disposable face masks form a bigger challenge than ever. Working with U-Earth Biotech ensures that our team feels safe and protected at work, whilst also making a conscious effort to do this in a sustainable manner. We look forward to working with them for the rest of the 2020 Formula One season.'



Lorenzo Di Cataldo, Head of Partnerships for U-Earth Biotech said, 'We are very happy to be partnering with Williams Racing to provide the team with U-Earth's first of its kind air purifiers and bespoke, reusable face masks that contain our unique biotechnology, keeping them safe on and off the track. Working alongside Williams Racing we are able to offer unrivalled protection against air contaminants and viruses which is more important now than ever before.'

