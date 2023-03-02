Williams Industrial Services Group Announces Amended Credit Agreements and Updates Status of Strategic Review Process

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), an infrastructure services company, today announced that, on February 24, 2023, it entered into a fourth amendment to its existing senior secured term loan and revolving credit facilities to provide more liquidity to fund the Company’s operations; additional details about the amendments and a liquidity update are provided in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Williams continues to work with Greenhill & Company on strategic alternatives designed to strengthen the business and enhance shareholder value.

“While our engagement with Greenhill is well underway, we found it necessary to once again amend our credit agreements to support the working capital needs of the Company over the coming months, driven in part by more scope on a major customer contract,” said Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO of Williams. “We are encouraged by our performance thus far in 2023, with favorable execution on a key client project and revenue trending higher versus last year’s first quarter as well as, sequentially, versus the fourth quarter of 2022. We continue to cut costs and address underperforming operations while evaluating additional streamlining activities, and we remain committed to taking all appropriate measures to advance the best interests of our shareholders.”

The Company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of the previously announced review of strategic alternatives, nor has it made any decisions related to any further actions or possible strategic alternatives at this time. There can be no assurance that the review will result in any transaction or other strategic change or outcome. The Company does not intend to comment further until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of building, maintenance and support services to infrastructure customers in the energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.

Forward-looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the term set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include statements or expectations regarding the Company's 2023 performance, the Company's liquidity situation and the outcome of the Company's review of strategic alternatives. These statements reflect the Company’s current views of future events and financial performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to continue to implement its liquidity improvement plan and to continue as a going concern; the Company’s level of indebtedness and ability to make payments on, and satisfy the financial and other covenants contained in, its amended debt facilities, as well as its ability to engage in certain transactions and activities due to limitations and covenants contained in such facilities; its ability to generate sufficient cash resources to continue funding operations, including investments in working capital required to support growth-related commitments that it makes to customers, and the possibility that it may be unable to obtain any additional funding as needed or incur losses from operations in the future; exposure to market risks from changes in interest rates; the Company’s ability to obtain adequate surety bonding and letters of credit; the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, skilled workers, and key officers; failure to successfully implement or realize its business strategies, plans and objectives of management, and liquidity, operating and growth initiatives and opportunities, including any expansion into new markets and its ability to identify potential candidates for, and consummate, acquisition, disposition, or investment transactions (including any that may result from the Company’s review of strategic alternatives); the loss of one or more of its significant customers; its competitive position; market outlook and trends in the Company’s industry, including the possibility of reduced investment in, or increased regulation of, nuclear power plants, declines in public infrastructure construction, and reductions in government funding; costs exceeding estimates the Company uses to set fixed-price contracts; harm to the Company’s reputation or profitability due to, among other things, internal operational issues, poor subcontractor performance or subcontractor insolvency; potential insolvency or financial distress of third parties, including customers and suppliers; the Company’s contract backlog and related amounts to be recognized as revenue; its ability to maintain its safety record, the risks of potential liability and adequacy of insurance; adverse changes in the Company’s relationships with suppliers, vendors, and subcontractors, including increases in cost, disruption of supply or shortage of labor, freight, equipment or supplies, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance with environmental, health, safety and other related laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; limitations or modifications to indemnification regulations of the U.S.; the Company’s expected financial condition, future cash flows, results of operations and future capital and other expenditures; the impact of unstable market and economic conditions on our business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and ongoing impact of COVID-19, and a possible recession; our ability to meet expectations about our business, key metrics and future operating results; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows, including global supply chain disruptions and the potential for additional COVID-19 cases to occur at the Company’s active or future job sites, which potentially could impact cost and labor availability; information technology vulnerabilities and cyberattacks on the Company’s networks; the Company’s failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, those relating to privacy and anti-bribery; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system; the Company’s participation in multiemployer pension plans; the impact of any disruptions resulting from the expiration of collective bargaining agreements; the impact of natural disasters, which may worsen or increase due to the effects of climate change, and other severe catastrophic events (such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic); the impact of corporate citizenship and environmental, social and governance matters; the impact of changes in tax regulations and laws, including future income tax payments and utilization of net operating loss and foreign tax credit carryforwards; volatility of the market price for the Company’s common stock; the Company’s ability to maintain its stock exchange listing; the effects of anti-takeover provisions in the Company’s organizational documents and Delaware law; the impact of future offerings or sales of the Company’s common stock on the market price of such stock; expected outcomes of legal or regulatory proceedings and their anticipated effects on the Company’s results of operations; and any other statements regarding future growth, future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results.

Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2021 fiscal year and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and you are cautioned not to rely upon them unduly.

