Williams Industrial Services Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS), an infrastructure and maintenance services company, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the financial markets close on May 17, 2023. Management will then host a conference call and webcast on May 18 to discuss these results; a question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

May 18, 2023

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: 201-493-6780

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: http://ir.wisgrp.com/

An audio replay of the earnings call will be available later that day by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13738722. Alternatively, the webcast replay can be accessed at http://ir.wisgrp.com/.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of building, maintenance and support services to infrastructure customers in the energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.

