  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WLMS   US96951A1043

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.

(WLMS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:53:56 2023-05-05 pm EDT
0.8990 USD   -4.25%
08:05aWilliams Industrial Services Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
05/01Williams Industrial Services : 10-K/A Filing FY 2022
PU
04/10Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
Williams Industrial Services Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

05/08/2023 | 08:05am EDT
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS), an infrastructure and maintenance services company, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the financial markets close on May 17, 2023. Management will then host a conference call and webcast on May 18 to discuss these results; a question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

May 18, 2023
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-493-6780
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: http://ir.wisgrp.com/

An audio replay of the earnings call will be available later that day by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13738722. Alternatively, the webcast replay can be accessed at http://ir.wisgrp.com/.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of building, maintenance and support services to infrastructure customers in the energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,87x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24,0 M 24,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 1 264
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,90 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 234%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tracy D. Pagliara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Damien Vassall Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Bruce Mills Independent Chairman
Shannon Wimberly Vice President-Information Technology
Randall R. Lay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.-11.87%24
VINCI16.93%67 584
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED27.44%41 991
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.97%40 889
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED62.77%30 127
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.20.05%24 835
