  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSM   US9699041011

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

(WSM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
116.49 USD   -4.84%
05:12pBetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Icon PLC and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
PR
09:31aSoaring Covid cases in China spell trouble for global markets
MS
08:20aMorgan Stanley Downgrades Williams-Sonoma to Underweight From Equalweight, Lowers Price Target to $100 From $150
MT
BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Icon PLC and Williams-Sonoma Inc.

11/28/2022 | 05:12pm EST
TROY, Mich., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Icon PLC (NYSE: ICLR) as its "Stock to Study" and Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the January-February 2023 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"As we celebrate the holiday season, our wish for all Americans is that they gift themselves and their loved one's investor education. Financial literacy is a crucial and enduring factor in our success as a nation," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of Better Investing and a non-profit investment education organization. 

Learn more including 6 Steps for Successful Stock Investing at: https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/getting-started-with-stocks/6-steps-for-successful-stock-investing

Check the January-February 2023 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of Icon PLC and Williams-Sonoma Inc. by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC / BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

Contact: 877-275-6242

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-update-on-icon-plc-and-williams-sonoma-inc-301688256.html

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting


© PRNewswire 2022
