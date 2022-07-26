Log in
    WSM   US9699041011

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

(WSM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
133.68 USD   -2.03%
LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT THE WILLIAMS SONOMA BRAND

07/26/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: WSM) announced today that Ryan Ross, President of the Williams Sonoma brand, is resigning effective July 26, 2022 to assume a leadership role outside of the Company.

Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., said, “On behalf of the board and executive management team, I would like to thank Ryan for his many contributions to the Company.”

Ross commented, “I am proud of the accomplishments of the Williams Sonoma brand over the recent years. I would like to thank the incredibly strong team in place for its unwavering focus on growing the business.”

Effective immediately, Felix Carbullido will assume the role of President, Williams Sonoma brand. Most recently, Mr. Carbullido served as Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”) of the Company since 2014, leading marketing strategy and operations across the Company’s portfolio of brands. He joined Williams-Sonoma, Inc. in 2009 with a breadth of merchandising, e-commerce, and marketing expertise, as Vice President, Pottery Barn E-commerce; and was promoted in 2011 to Senior Vice President, Pottery Barn DTC, overseeing all aspects of the brand’s online and catalog business.

Carbullido said, “I am thrilled to join the Williams Sonoma team in taking this iconic brand to its next stage of growth and further developing its platform as a leader in the retail and culinary world for years to come.”

Alber concluded, “I am excited for the future growth opportunities we see in the Williams Sonoma brand with Felix at the helm. He has built an incredibly talented marketing organization, and together we will launch an internal and external search for our next CMO.”

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

WSM-PR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 617 M - -
Net income 2023 1 144 M - -
Net cash 2023 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,56x
Yield 2023 2,19%
Capitalization 9 383 M 9 383 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 136,45 $
Average target price 149,11 $
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laura Jean Alber President-Pottery Barn Brands
Julie P. Whalen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Arnold Dahnke Chairman
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-18.84%9 383
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.02%11 959
RH-50.97%6 485
DUNELM GROUP PLC-36.75%2 121
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-17.89%780
NICK SCALI LIMITED-38.24%534