  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSM   US9699041011

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

(WSM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-04 pm EDT
115.09 USD   -0.29%
05/04Pottery barn kids launches exclusive collaboration with home design influencer duo, chris loves julia
BU
05/01WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. NAMED BY FORBES AS ONE OF AMERICA'S TOP TEN EMPLOYERS FOR DIVERSITY; The Home-Furnishings Retailer Has Been Featured on the Forbes List Every Year Since It Began in 2018
AQ
05/01West elm and marimekko launch second limited-edition collection for the summer 2023 season
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION WITH HOME DESIGN INFLUENCER DUO, CHRIS LOVES JULIA

05/04/2023 | 11:56pm EDT
Co-Branded Collection Includes New Home Furnishings, Décor, and Textiles for Baby and Kids in Vintage-Inspired Styles

Pottery Barn Kids, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today its debut children’s home furnishings collaboration with husband-and-wife design duo, Chris and Julia Marcum of Chris Loves Julia. The new Chris Loves Julia collection for Pottery Barn Kids is the couple’s first and only partnership in the children’s home furnishings market and showcases their shared belief with Pottery Barn Kids that living spaces can be stylish yet comfortable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005226/en/

Chris Loves Julia x Pottery Barn Kids (Photo: Pottery Barn Kids)

Chris Loves Julia x Pottery Barn Kids (Photo: Pottery Barn Kids)

Since 2009, Chris and Julia have been documenting their love of design, bringing their social followers along on adventures through home renovations, DIY projects and day-to-day living. Their namesake blog and Instagram handle, Chris Loves Julia, is a digital space that celebrates embracing home at every stage. Since the start of Chris Loves Julia, the couple has welcomed three daughters, captured their experiences of multiple cross-country moves, and shared countless design tips with their highly engaged audience.

The Chris Loves Julia collection for Pottery Barn Kids draws upon the couple’s own experience as parents and the pieces they were drawn to when decorating their kids’ spaces. The result is a collaboration of furniture, textiles and décor that combines Chris and Julia’s love of dark tone woods and traditional silhouettes with the craftsmanship, quality, sustainability, and design expertise of Pottery Barn Kids.

“We admire the rapport and connection Chris and Julia have built with their engaged community, and we’re thrilled to partner on a collection of quality, vintage-inspired products true to their aesthetic,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids. “The collaboration was born out of our shared love for creating interiors that feel comfortable and welcoming.”

This collaboration was thoughtfully crafted with function at its core, featuring furniture designed to save space or convert as a child grows, ensuring the pieces can be used for years to come. The wall art display doubles as meaningful décor that can showcase a child’s art, favorite prints, or family heirlooms in a stylish frame. The reversible quilt and shams feature two designs that can be easily interchanged to update a bedroom’s look and feel.

“This collection was designed with rich woods, nostalgic silhouettes, fresh patterns, and lots of character — with our daughters in mind! We wanted to design pieces that could grow with our kids: heirloom-quality furniture that would look just as sweet in a baby’s room as it would in a kid’s or teen’s room,” said Julia Marcum of Chris Loves Julia.

To learn more about the collection, visit www.potterybarnkids.com/chrislovesjulia. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids and @chrislovesjulia.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT CHRIS LOVES JULIA

Chris and Julia Marcum are the duo behind Chris Loves Julia — the home design platform that's all about loving where you live. Together, they work to uncover their home’s potential through quick DIYs, major renovations, splurge-and-save design, and day-to-day family living.

WSM-PR


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 8 366 M - -
Net income 2024 892 M - -
Net cash 2024 615 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 8,54x
Yield 2024 2,89%
Capitalization 7 557 M 7 557 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
EV / Sales 2025 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 16 800
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 115,09 $
Average target price 129,93 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laura Jean Alber President-Pottery Barn Brands
Jeffrey Howie Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Scott Arnold Dahnke Chairman
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.0.44%7 579
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.20%14 430
RH-3.51%5 656
DUNELM GROUP PLC20.33%2 981
ARHAUS, INC.-23.90%1 040
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-1.96%618
