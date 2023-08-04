New Collections Include an Expansion of Berolzheimer’s Popular Collaboration with Pottery Barn and a First-Ever Children’s Home Furnishings Collection for Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of the Julia Berolzheimer for Pottery Barn Kids collection and the expansion of the successful Julia Berolzheimer for Pottery Barn collaboration which originally debuted in 2022. The exclusive collections feature vintage-inspired designs for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining, nursery and children’s decor, textiles, and furniture all inspired by Berolzheimer’s signature aethestic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230804870242/en/

Julia Berolzheimer x Pottery Barn Kids (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

As a fashion and home tastemaker, lifestyle influencer and the founder of her eponymous lifestyle brand, Berolzheimer’s designs are inspired by her desire to seek the beauty of every day and celebrate craftsmanship, color, and nature. Berolzheimer’s new collaboration for Pottery Barn Kids is inspired by elements from her own daughters’ rooms and brings together both traditional and modern sensibilities. The assortment includes textiles, accessories, décor, and baby gifts in pale pastels featuring delicate floral patterns and scalloped edges. Pieces within the children’s collection are both versatile and complementary, intended to be mixed and matched for a beautiful, timeless home aesthetic.

The expansion of the Julia Berolzheimer for Pottery Barn collaboration will apply Berolzheimer’s aesthetic paired with Pottery Barn’s renowned craftsmanship to existing product categories and new pieces, including fresh upholstery designs. The collaboration extends indoor-outdoor living throughout the fall season including dinnerware and enamel serveware with rosette chains, table decor in floral-inspired woven rattan, pillows, planters, home office accessories, linens, towels, and bedding. The soft color palette in warm and earthy tones includes soft rose and Berolzheimer’s signature green, incorporating fresh takes on old-world details and modern silhouettes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Julia again. Her modern take on heritage- and nature-inspired pieces pairs so wonderfully with our sensibility,” said Marta Benson, CEO of Pottery Barn Brands. “This being her second collection with Pottery Barn and first with Pottery Barn Kids, we're excited for our customers to be able to shop a wider assortment of new pieces for indoor-outdoor living. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to be versatile and complementary for a beautiful and timeless home."

"The design for these new collections is inspired by the way we live — things I love to use every day, things I love to have for my kids, and our favorite pieces throughout our own home," said designer and tastemaker, Julia Berolzheimer. "My personal style and aesthetics are expressed through my love of prints and color, layering, and having a joyful home. The collection is grounded in earthy colors that easily work together.”

The Julia Berolzheimer for Pottery Barn Kids and Julia Berolzheimer for Pottery Barn collections will be available beginning August 4, 2023 online at potterybarnkids.com/juliaberolzheimer and potterybarn.com/juliaberolzheimer, as well as at select South Carolina Pottery Barn stores. Be the first to see the new collection by following @juliaberolzheimer, @potterybarnkids, and @potterybarn on Instagram.

About Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Pottery Barn Kids

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

WSM-PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230804870242/en/