Lighting and Home Furnishings Retailer Debuts First-Ever Location in San Diego

Rejuvenation, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, the opening of a new store in San Diego, CA. Located in the Westfield University Town Center Shopping Center, Rejuvenation San Diego is the eleventh retail location for the Portland-based lighting, hardware, and home furnishings company.

In addition to showcasing Rejuvenation’s thoughtfully crafted assortment of furniture, textiles, and one-of-a-kind vintage finds, the new 7,500 square-foot store will showcase more than 240 light fixtures and 40 collections of hardware designed for cabinets, doors, windows and outdoor spaces. Store associates will also be available to provide expertise to customers visiting the San Diego store and complimentary interior design services will also be offered through the brand’s Design Crew which furthers Rejuvenation’s mission to improve all areas of the home.

“For more than 45 years, Rejuvenation has been a trusted partner in both residential and commercial projects,” said Aujsha Taylor, Senior Vice President of Rejuvenation. “From our in-house Design Crew expert recommendations to collaborating with Trade customers on the perfect customized lighting and furniture solutions, Rejuvenation San Diego will be a hub to find inspiration and solutions for all design projects.”

Rejuvenation San Diego will host a Grand Opening Party – Welcome Home, San Diego! – on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. open to the community. The grand opening will feature special guests, product experiences, local vendors, and more.

Rejuvenation San Diego is located at 4575 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 1130, San Diego, Calif., 92122.

For more information about the new location, please visit: rejuvenation.com/san-diego.

ABOUT REJUVENATION

Rejuvenation was founded in 1977 in Portland, Ore. as an architectural salvage, lighting, and hardware restoration shop. Today, the company is the premier provider of timeless designs for all areas of the home and every home improvement project—with a range that includes customizable lighting assembled to order at the company’s Portland factory, solid brass cabinet hardware, solid wood furniture, handcrafted rugs, and more. A member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) family of brands, Rejuvenation offers complimentary in-home, in-store, or virtual design consultations and sells products on the company’s website at www.rejuvenation.com, and at its eleven retail stores in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, San Diego, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Costa Mesa, Houston, and Edina.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led, and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea, and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

WSM – PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230929583075/en/