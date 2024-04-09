The Best-Selling Cookbook Author to Host In-Person Conversations in Celebration of New Memoir

Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, a four-city auditorium book tour with Ina Garten to celebrate the launch of Garten’s new memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens. At each in-person event, Garten will present an intimate, entertaining, and inspiring account of her life, reflecting upon her childhood and her journey to becoming a thirteen-time bestselling cookbook author.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409718120/en/

Ina Garten Announces Book Tour with Williams Sonoma for New Memoir (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

During the four-city tour, which will take place in Chicago, Philadelphia, Costa Mesa and Boston, Garten will discuss and elaborate on the themes in her memoir, from having a difficult childhood to meeting her husband Jeffrey, her bureaucratic job in Washington, DC to blazing her own trail and teaching millions of people how to cook and entertain. The memoir brings her past and her process to life in a high-spirited and no-holds-barred book that chronicles decades of challenges, adventures, and unexpected career twists, all delivered with her signature combination of playfulness and purpose.

To pre-order the book and for more information on purchasing tickets for the tour, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/inatour.

Garten will be making appearances in select cities including:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Date/Time: Wednesday, October 9 at 7:30pm Event Location: Academy of Music presented by Ensemble Arts Philly Tickets: https://www.ensembleartsphilly.org/events-and-tickets/2024-25/ensemble-arts-philly/an-evening-with-ina-garten/ Book: https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/ina-garten-be-ready-when-the-luck-happens-philadelphia



Costa Mesa, California Date/Time: Thursday, October 24 at 7:30pm Event Location: Segerstrom Center for the Arts Tickets: https://scfta.org/events/2024/be-ready-when-the-luck-happen-an-evening-conversation-with-ina-garten Book: https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/ina-garten-be-ready-when-the-luck-happens-costa-mesa



Boston, Massachusetts Date/Time: Friday, November 15 at 8pm Event Location: Symphony Hall presented by Celebrity Series of Boston Tickets: https://www.celebrityseries.org/productions/ina-garten Book: https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/ina-garten-be-ready-when-the-luck-happens-boston



Chicago, Illinois Date/Time: Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm Event Location: Auditorium Theatre presented by Innovation Arts & Entertainment Tickets: https://auditoriumtheatre.org/events-details/ina-garten Book: https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/ina-garten-be-ready-when-the-luck-happens-chicago



ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

WSM-PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409718120/en/