New Collection of Food, Beverage Mixes, Tableware and Gifts Celebrates the Iconic, Regal Styling of Popular Netflix and Shondaland Series

Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today an exclusive collaboration with Shondaland’s popular Bridgerton franchise. Developed as part of a partnership between Williams Sonoma, Netflix and Shondaland, the new Bridgerton for Williams Sonoma collection consists of exclusive products designed to embrace the Regency-era elegance that has become synonymous with the show.

Fans of the popular franchise will be able to host parties and entertain regency style with products ranging from Bridgerton picnic baskets, beverage and baking mixes to artisanal chocolates, cookies, candies and petit fours.

“We are proud to partner with Netflix and Shondaland to develop products inspired by the sets, fashion and storylines that have made Bridgerton a global phenomenon, and one of the most watched shows on Netflix,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “Fans of Bridgerton will appreciate the design details that are apparent throughout the collection.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Williams Sonoma to bring the Bridgerton lifestyle to our fans. As the leader in bringing people together around food and high-quality products for the kitchen and home, the team at Williams Sonoma has created a beautiful collection that will delight home cooks, bakers and hosts alike,” said Shondaland Chief Innovation & Design Officer, Sandie Bailey. “Together, we were able to infuse the world of Bridgerton into the Williams Sonoma brand in a way that feels authentic to both iconic and beloved brands.”

The Bridgerton Collection for Williams Sonoma features more than 20 products including:

Bridgerton Baking Mixes Flavors include Strawberry Scone Mix, Vanilla Earl Grey Quick Bread, Orange Cardamom Shortbread Mix. $18.95 each.

Bridgerton Cakes, Cookies, Pastries and Petite Fours Mini Cakes, Scones, Teapot Cake Pops, Cameo Cookies, Springerlie Cookies and Ollalieberry Floral Petite Fours. $29.95 - $59.95.

Bridgerton Artisanal Chocolates, Candies, Gelato, Honey and Curds Assorted Chocolate Truffles on a Chocolate Tray, Floral Lollipops, Rose-shaped Strawberry Gelato, Lavender Honey, and Passionfruit Curd. $16.95 - $59.95.

Bridgerton Beverage Mixes Created to be combined with your favorite spirit to create a unique cocktail or paired perfectly with sparkling water for a nonalcoholic refresher. Flavors include Elderflower Lemonade, Honey Ginger Tonic, and Blood Orange Blossom Fizz. $21.95 each.

Bridgerton Tableware Cocktail Napkins, Linen Napkins, Tablecloths and Table Runners. $29.95 - $119.95.

Bridgerton 8 Day Countdown Calendar Eight of Lady Whistledown's preferred confidential comestibles, one for each episode of the upcoming season. $39.95 each.

Bridgerton Picnic Basket The handwoven basket holds elegant ceramic plates, golden flatware, wine glasses, a corkscrew, a cheese board, cheese knife, napkins and a blanket. $349.95 each.



Williams Sonoma will also be carrying the Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining book that features over 40 recipes for finger food, cocktails and mocktails all inspired by Bridgerton.

Bridgerton will return to Netflix for a lavish season three in late Spring of 2024.

For more information on Williams Sonoma’s Bridgerton collection, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/bridgerton

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

