WILLIAMS SONOMA CELEBRATES NATIONAL PEPPERMINT BARK DAY

December 1st Marks the Annual Celebration of One of the Holiday Season’s Most Iconic Confections Originated By Williams Sonoma Over 24 Years Ago

Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, the annual celebration of National Peppermint Bark Day. The Williams Sonoma nostalgic Peppermint Bark candy is the original recipe that sparked the popular holiday confection becoming a staple of the holiday season. Since Williams Sonoma began selling Peppermint Bark over 24 years ago, the iconic candy is often copied but never matched in quality or flavor. The once-a-year favorite is crafted in small batches with a custom blend of Guittard chocolate and triple-distilled peppermint oil, with no added artificial flavor or color.

Williams Sonoma's Original Peppermint Bark (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Williams Sonoma’s legendary Peppermint Bark debuted as the original in 1998 after more than twenty rounds of testing for their top-secret formula that is still used today. From start to finish, each batch takes more than 24 hours, and each year, 12 weeks are spent preparing Peppermint Bark for the holidays. Every holiday season, over one million pounds of Guittard chocolate and 65,000 pounds of peppermint candy pieces are used to create Williams Sonoma’s famous Peppermint Bark.

The adoration of Williams Sonoma’s Peppermint Bark has inspired the development of various additional Peppermint Bark flavored products over the years. For the 2022 Peppermint Bark season, Williams Sonoma will be offering 22 different iterations of the original Peppermint Bark.

This year’s Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark collection includes:

The Original Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark, available in 1lb and 2lb, $29.95-$58.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Sampler, Original, Salted Peppermint, and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark, $49.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Pretzels, Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate, $29.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark, Personalized, $44.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Paws, $29.95

Williams Sonoma Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark, $32.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Trio in Dog Tin, $39.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Cookies, $32.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Bites, Set of 4, Original, $23.80

Williams Sonoma Salted Peppermint Bark, $32.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark & Salted Peppermint Bark, Set of 2, $62.90

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Trio: Original, Salted, & Dark, $95.85

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Truffles, $39.95

Williams Sonoma Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark Cookies, $32.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark S’mores, $39.95

Williams Sonoma Classic and Dark Peppermint Bark Sampler, 3lbs, $97.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Almonds, $29.95

Williams Sonoma Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark Bites, Set of 4, $23.80

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Bites, Set of 4, $23.80

Peppermint Bark Gift Crate, $99.95

Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Cake, Serves 12-16, $99.95

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Cake, Serves 8-10, $89.95

“We celebrate National Peppermint Bark Day alongside our loyal customers who look forward to the annual launch of our limited-edition Peppermint Bark online and in Williams Sonoma stores all year long,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “We’re proud to be the original creator of a food product that has become a cultural phenomenon and an essential part of the holiday season. We encourage everybody to purchase the original Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark and all of the new Peppermint Bark-inspired products while supplies last.”

To celebrate the second annual National Peppermint Bark Day, Williams Sonoma stores nationwide will be sampling Peppermint Bark on Thursday, December 1st. Additionally, Williams Sonoma will be hosting a virtual Peppermint Bark Off competition, hosted by Brian Hart Hoffman of Bake from Scratch, to see whose Peppermint Bark creation will be the favorite recipe. This year’s Peppermint Bark Off competitors include Joy Wilson from @JoyTheBaker, Jessie Sheehan from @JessieSheehanBakes and Chelsey White from @Chelsweets. Judges for the competition include Williams Sonoma collaborator and Flour Shop owner, Amirah Kassem and Chef Belle English from the Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen. Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: https://2022williamssonomabarkoff.squadup.com.

Fans of Williams Sonoma’s Peppermint Bark are also invited to participate in Williams Sonoma’s Holiday Bake Club project to learn how to make a Peppermint Bark Board. For more information on the Williams Sonoma Bake Club, please visit: http://www.williams-sonoma.com/bakeclub.

The complete Peppermint Bark collection is now available at all Williams Sonoma stores and on the Williams Sonoma website. For more information on the collection, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/peppermintbark.

