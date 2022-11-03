WILLIAMS SONOMA EXPANDS BUSINESS TO BUSINESS SERVICES WITH NEW COMMERCIAL GRADE KITCHEN OFFERING

Over 2,000 Williams Sonoma Products Now Certified for Commercial Kitchen Use

Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the expansion of the brand’s Business to Business services with a new commercial grade kitchen offering. The launch of a new commercial grade offering for Williams Sonoma, follows the success experienced across all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands by providing B2B customers with an industry leading assortment of contract grade furniture and custom product solutions.

Williams Sonoma’s new commercial-grade kitchen offering provides both commercial and residential customers a curation of over 2,000 existing products that have passed Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s in-house Contract and Commercial Grade testing protocols. All protocols incorporate best practices from a range of industry leading accreditation bodies and testing that best simulates the rigors of a wide range of commercial and hospitality environments. At launch, the assortment of commercial-grade products includes electrics, cutlery, cookware, bakeware and dinnerware items. These items will be available to purchase directly on the brands website, in store, or through Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s specialized B2B teams.

“We know Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home products are best-in-class and we are proud to be able to offer commercial and contract certification to provide an additional assurance of the quality and durability our brands are known for,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “Our commercial kitchen offering allows us to engage with new and existing B2B customers as well as service the needs of our hospitality partners and home chef customers on any project.”

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

