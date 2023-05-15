Advanced search
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A NEW BRAND, GreenRow

05/15/2023 | 09:07am EDT
Bold, Colorful and Sustainable Home Furnishing Collections Designed to Last

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new brand in the company’s portfolio, GreenRow. Internally designed and developed, the new brand specializes in utilizing sustainable materials and manufacturing practices to create colorful, vintage-inspired heirloom quality products. GreenRow’s debut assortment features living, bedroom, and dining furniture as well as rugs, bedding, bath, baby, lighting, pillows, throws, curtains, table linens, dinnerware, and décor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005266/en/

Colorful Stripe Cotton Linen Bedding from GreenRow (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Colorful Stripe Cotton Linen Bedding from GreenRow (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

“GreenRow showcases Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s passion for innovation and our ability to create products that inspire our customers and our industry,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “By utilizing our in-house design capabilities, sourcing teams, vendor relationships, purchasing power and our world-class supply chain, we were able to develop a new brand that addresses white space within the aesthetic of our portfolio and embraces our unwavering commitment to sustainability.”

Led by Jaimee Seabury, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, the GreenRow team worked in close collaboration with craftspeople in the U.S. and globally to design and develop products for the new brand. “GreenRow is focused on creating modern heirlooms by combining bright colors and thoughtful details into sustainable materials,” Seabury explained. “In addition to designing into a timeless aesthetic, we also committed to utilizing sustainable manufacturing practices and teaching our customers how to care for our products in order to ensure their longevity.”

Every product in the GreenRow assortment will support at least one of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s social or environmental initiatives and prioritize utilizing innovative, sustainable manufacturing practices with low-impact materials wherever possible—including responsibly sourced linen, cotton, wood, and recycled materials. The handmade, artisanal craftsmanship of select products in the assortment along with the uniqueness of the materials used, also makes several pieces in the debut collection one-of-a-kind or limited edition.

GreenRow has also aligned with the best practices of all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands by partnering with third-party organizations to certify products against industry-leading standards such as Textile Exchange’s Global Recycling Standard, Fair Trade USA and Nest’s Ethical Handcraft Program, to promote more sustainable production and worker well-being throughout the supply chain. Customers who purchase a solid wood furniture product from GreenRow will also participate in Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s tree planting program which plants a tree for every piece of wood furniture sold*.

To learn more about GreenRow, please visit: www.GreenRow.com

*Indoor furniture containing at least 80% wood, exact product assortment varies by brand.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

WSM-PR


© Business Wire 2023
