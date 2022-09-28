WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BUSINESS TO BUSINESS LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE GIFTING AND CUSTOM MERCHANDISE SERVICES

Dedicated Team Now Available to Service Orders for Customizable-Products Across Entire Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Portfolio of Brands

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company’s Business to Business offerings are expanding to include new corporate gifting and custom merchandise services. As part of the new offering, customers will be able to work with a single point of contact to shop the customizable products from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s entire portfolio of brands for any gifting or branded merchandise needs. Made-to-order products from Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham will be available to customers for any occasion with the ability to accommodate orders of any size.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005329/en/

Custom Williams Sonoma Gift Crates (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Business to Business Corporate Gifting and Custom Merchandise experts will guide customers through the entire order process and assist with the delivery and fulfillment experience. From classic holiday favorites to one-of-a-kind essentials, the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands offers endless options to create memorable gifting experiences. By enrolling in our Business to Business program, members will also have access to exclusive discounts for all of their business purchasing needs. Additionally, as part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s in-house design capabilities, customers will be able to work with product design teams on tailored solutions to create unique and memorable gifts outside of what is currently offered within each brand’s assortment.

“Our in-house design teams allow us to drive innovation in both the products and the services we provide our customers,” said Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Laura Alber. “Our team is able to adapt to the evolving needs of our customers and accommodate special requests, making our company a premiere destination for gifting and custom merchandise.”

“Having a dedicated team to help our customers create memorable gifts and custom merchandise is an exciting expansion of the services we provide to our existing customer base and also opens up an opportunity to engage with new business customers,” said Senior Vice President of Business to Business at Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Josie Driscoll. “We look forward to collaborating with event planners on custom party favors, human resource teams on designing awards and incentive programs and creating custom merchandise for both large corporations and small businesses. Given the incredible products our brands currently provide and the capabilities of our in-house design teams, the opportunities are limitless.”

To learn more about the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Business to Business Corporate Gifting and Custom Merchandise services, please visit WSIB2B.com/business-solutions.

For additional gifting and custom merchandise inspiration by brand, please visit:

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Home

Pottery Barn

West Elm

Mark & Graham

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

