    WSM   US9699041011

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

(WSM)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. PARTNERS WITH NEST ETHICAL HANDCRAFT™ PROGRAM TO EMPOWER FEMALE ARTISANS GLOBALLY

03/08/2022 | 09:34am EST
WSI Has Committed to Purchase $50M in Nest Ethical Handcraft™ Products By 2025

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced plans to celebrate International Women’s Day in partnership with the Nest Ethical Handcraft™ Program to showcase the work of the more than 3,600 global artisans who produce over 400 ethically handcrafted products for the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

Since 2014, Nest and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. have worked together to develop an industry-recognized set of compliance standards for home-based craft production - a fundamental source of employment for women around the world. The combined efforts of Nest and WSI have resulted in establishing the Nest Seal of Ethical Handcraft™ which now plays a pivotal role in protecting the rights and privileges of women artisans around the world. To date, the program has impacted tens of thousands of handworkers, the majority of whom are women, across 25 countries.

As part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s longstanding commitment to supporting global craft traditions, the company has committed $50M to purchase Nest Ethical Handcraft™ products. The commitment is part of the company’s pledge to have 75% of all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. products meet one or more of the company’s social and environmental initiatives by 2030 – a commitment that represents $1B in product purchases annually.

“We are proud to partner and invest in organizations that positively impact and prioritize the well-being of our workers,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “These partnerships create resilience in our supply chain and opportunities for our customers to support and celebrate artisan craft communities around the world.”

“For centuries, women around the world have engaged in craft from their homes showing an unwavering commitment to preserving their important cultural traditions,” said Nest’s founder Rebecca van Bergen. “Our data shows that 80% of female Nest workers use their fair wage income for their children's education. We’ve also learned that 86% of the women in our program would encourage their children to continue their craft, showing the integral role participation in Nest programs can play in community development and the preservation of cultural heritage.”

For more information about how Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s family of brands is celebrating International Women’s Day in partnership with Nest, please visit:

Williams Sonoma - www.williams-sonoma.com/iwd
Pottery Barn – www.potterybarn.com/nest
Pottery Barn Kids – www.potterybarnkids.com/nest
Pottery Barn Teen – www.pbteen.com/nest
Mark & Graham - www.markandgraham.com/iwd
West Elm – www.westelm.com/IWD

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our ESG efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

WSM-PR


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 324 M - -
Net income 2022 1 089 M - -
Net cash 2022 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,96x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 10 318 M 10 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float -
Chart WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 141,43 $
Average target price 189,05 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laura Jean Alber President-Pottery Barn Brands
Julie P. Whalen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Arnold Dahnke Chairman
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-10.23%10 318
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.90%16 693
RH-38.24%7 106
DUNELM GROUP PLC-24.84%2 760
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.48.90%2 080