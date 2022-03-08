WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. PARTNERS WITH NEST ETHICAL HANDCRAFT™ PROGRAM TO EMPOWER FEMALE ARTISANS GLOBALLY

WSI Has Committed to Purchase $50M in Nest Ethical Handcraft™ Products By 2025

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced plans to celebrate International Women’s Day in partnership with the Nest Ethical Handcraft™ Program to showcase the work of the more than 3,600 global artisans who produce over 400 ethically handcrafted products for the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

Since 2014, Nest and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. have worked together to develop an industry-recognized set of compliance standards for home-based craft production - a fundamental source of employment for women around the world. The combined efforts of Nest and WSI have resulted in establishing the Nest Seal of Ethical Handcraft™ which now plays a pivotal role in protecting the rights and privileges of women artisans around the world. To date, the program has impacted tens of thousands of handworkers, the majority of whom are women, across 25 countries.

As part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s longstanding commitment to supporting global craft traditions, the company has committed $50M to purchase Nest Ethical Handcraft™ products. The commitment is part of the company’s pledge to have 75% of all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. products meet one or more of the company’s social and environmental initiatives by 2030 – a commitment that represents $1B in product purchases annually.

“We are proud to partner and invest in organizations that positively impact and prioritize the well-being of our workers,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “These partnerships create resilience in our supply chain and opportunities for our customers to support and celebrate artisan craft communities around the world.”

“For centuries, women around the world have engaged in craft from their homes showing an unwavering commitment to preserving their important cultural traditions,” said Nest’s founder Rebecca van Bergen. “Our data shows that 80% of female Nest workers use their fair wage income for their children's education. We’ve also learned that 86% of the women in our program would encourage their children to continue their craft, showing the integral role participation in Nest programs can play in community development and the preservation of cultural heritage.”

