Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSM   US9699041011

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

(WSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 10:54:32 am EDT
127.89 USD   +2.90%
10:19aWilliams sonoma launches new food collection seed & harvest
BU
09:28aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Williams-Sonoma to $152 From $160, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
06/03WILLIAMS SONOMA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WILLIAMS SONOMA LAUNCHES NEW FOOD COLLECTION SEED & HARVEST

06/06/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Collection Available Only at Williams Sonoma, Will Focus on Mindfulness of Ingredients and Sustainable Sourcing to Address Growing Consumer Demand for Food Products That Accommodate Various Dietary and Lifestyle Preferences

Williams Sonoma, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of Seed & Harvest, a new collection of flavorful food that prioritize providing customers with unprecedented transparency in ingredients and sustainable sourcing practices to accommodate various dietary, food or lifestyle preferences. As a result of these commitments to transparency and sustainability, packaging of Seed & Harvest products will feature iconography that will assist customers in easily identifying products that are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, kosher or dairy free. Additionally, all Seed & Harvest products are refined sugar-free and all packaging of Seed & Harvest products are either compostable or recyclable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005723/en/

Seed & Harvest By Williams Sonoma (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Seed & Harvest By Williams Sonoma (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

“Williams Sonoma has a rich history of offering our customers best-in-class food products made with clean, high-quality ingredients that we develop in-house or source from premiere vendors around the world,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “We are developing Seed & Harvest products to appeal to the palate of all of our customers while also being mindful of those who may have various dietary, food or lifestyle preferences. The accommodations we are making with this collection will allow our customers with specific needs to easily shop Seed & Harvest products with confidence without having to question quality or compromise on flavor.”

The sustainably sourced ingredients featured in Seed & Harvest products will be identifiable through premiere third-party certification organizations like Fair Trade™ and through purveyors and partners of Williams Sonoma like Renewal Mill an award-winning, women-led food company that's dedicated to fighting climate change with upcycled flours and baking mixes.

The Seed & Harvest collection by Williams Sonoma currently features 33 items ranging across all food categories from savory and sweet to snacks and beverages:

  • Brownie and Cookie Mixes – $14.95-$16.95
    • Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Sugar Cookie
  • Cake Mixes – $16.95
    • Chocolate Cake, Yellow Cake
  • Quick Bread and Muffin Mix – $15.95
    • Raspberry Lemon Quick Bread, Banana Date Quick Bread
    • Blueberry Oat Flour Muffin
  • Breakfast Bars and Protein Pancake Mix – $14.95-$16.95
    • Banana Oat Breakfast Bar
    • Blueberry Protein Pancake, Protein Powder Pancake
  • Sweets – $9.95-$14.95
    • Gummy Worms, Organic Vegan Gummy Bears, Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Beverage/Cocktail Mixes – $18.95
    • Blueberry Lemon Thyme Cocktail Mix, Citrus Ginger Cocktail Mix, Pomegranate Paloma Cocktail Mix
  • Sauces and Seasonings – $14.95-$16.95
    • Chipotle Black Pepper BBQ Sauce, Original BBQ Sauce, Smoky Peach BBQ Sauce
    • Everyday Seasoning Rub
    • French Mustard, Ginger Soy and Ultra Herb Sheet Pan Seasoning
  • Salad Dressings/Marinades/Oil Drizzlers – $16.95-$18.95
    • Golden Goddess Everything Sauce, Green Goddess Everything Sauce, Red Goddess Everything Sauce
    • Balsamic Basil, Garlic Meyer Lemon, Sonoma Herb Veggie Roasting Drizzler
  • Pasta Sauce $18.95
    • Hidden Veggie Marinara Pasta Sauce, Vegan Vodka Pasta Sauce
  • Pizza Sauce and Crust Mix – $14.95-$16.95
    • Pizza Sauce
    • Cauliflower Pizza Crust Mix

The new Seed & Harvest collection is now available at William Sonoma stores and on Williams-Sonoma.com.

For more information on Seed & Harvest, please visit:
https://www.williams-sonoma.com/seedandharvest

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

WSM-PR


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
10:19aWilliams sonoma launches new food collection seed & harvest
BU
09:28aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Williams-Sonoma to $152 From $160, Keeps Equalwe..
MT
06/03WILLIAMS SONOMA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial State..
AQ
06/02WILLIAMS SONOMA : Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q)
PU
06/02WILLIAMS SONOMA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/27Retailers Drive S&P 500 Out of Seven-Week Slump
MT
05/26Macy's, Dollar Tree rise; Nutanix, Medtronic fall
AQ
05/26Williams-Sonoma Set to Outperform Peers as First-Quarter Results Beat Views, Wedbush Sa..
MT
05/26Williams-Sonoma Poised to Outperform Competitors After Fiscal Q1 Beat Amid Headwinds, W..
MT
05/26Jefferies & Co Adjusts Williams-Sonoma Price Target to $130 From $165, Maintains Hold R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 642 M - -
Net income 2023 1 144 M - -
Net cash 2023 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,78x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 8 546 M 8 546 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 124,28 $
Average target price 151,32 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laura Jean Alber President-Pottery Barn Brands
Julie P. Whalen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Arnold Dahnke Chairman
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-26.52%8 546
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.86%11 328
RH-43.16%7 519
DUNELM GROUP PLC-36.82%2 209
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-14.22%849
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-44.44%643