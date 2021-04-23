WILLIAMS SONOMA : AND CASAMIGOS TEQUILA AND MEZCAL EXPAND PREMIUM COCKTAIL MIX COLLABORATION

Two New Premium Cocktail Mixes Will be Added to Current Collection of Co-branded Products Available Only at Williams Sonoma Stores and at Williams-Sonoma.com

Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced the addition of two new cocktail mixes to the Casamigos for Williams Sonoma collaboration. The new Casa Colada and Hibiscus Strawberry Smash cocktail mixes were developed in partnership with Casamigos, the award-winning, ultra-premium Tequila and Mezcal brand from longtime friends George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. The two new flavors mark the latest expansion of the successful collaboration between Williams Sonoma and Casamigos which includes six popular cocktail mixes, three premium rimming salts and multiple gift sets.

Williams Sonoma Launches New Cocktail Mixes with Casamigos (Photo: Business Wire)

Each cocktail mix allows customers and fans of Casamigos to craft the ultimate top-shelf cocktails by combining the tropical mixers with ice and Casamigos Reposado or Blanco Tequila. Each mix is 25.4 fl. oz. (approx. 12 servings) and will retail for $18.95.

The two new flavors being added to the Casamigos for Williams Sonoma collaboration are:

Casamigos Casa Colada – garnish with a wedge of lime, this mixer is a balance of creamy coconut with zesty lime, a hint of cinnamon and a splash of agave for natural sweetness.

Casamigos Hibiscus Strawberry Smash – bright refreshing mixer featuring herbal hibiscus tea and the sweetness of ripe strawberry juice and strawberry puree.

“Williams Sonoma continues to expand our collaborations with best-in-class brands like Casamigos,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “Our collection of co-branded margarita mixes have become incredibly popular with Williams Sonoma customers and fans of Casamigos. We’re excited to add two new flavors ahead of the summer entertaining season.”

To celebrate the launch, Williams Sonoma will be hosting a virtual cocktail class with Chef Belle English from the Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen. The class will take place on April 22nd at 5PM PST/8PM PST. Tickets for the class are $19.95 and include a copy of the Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen cocktail book, Cocktails: Modern Favorites to Make at Home. To sign up for the class, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/virtualevents.

For more information about the Casamigos for Williams Sonoma collaboration or to shop the collection, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/casamigos.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal

Brought to you by those who drink it. Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal was founded by longtime friends George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman. Tequila-filled nights with friends is how Casamigos was born. Launched in 2013, these small batch, ultra-premium tequilas are made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agaves grown in the rich red clay soil and cool climate of Mexico’s Jalisco Highlands for a minimum of seven years. Casamigos Blanco Tequila, rests for 2 months and is crisp and clean with a long smooth finish. Casamigos Reposado Tequila, aged 7 months in the finest American oak barrels, is soft, slightly oaky with a medium to long smooth finish. Casamigos Añejo Tequila, aged 14 months in the finest American oak barrels, has a beautiful pure and refined complex aroma with a lingering smooth finish.

Launched in 2018, Casamigos Mezcal, made in Oaxaca, Mexico with 100% Espadín Agaves, rests up to 2 months and is balanced, and elegant with delicate notes of smoke leading to a long silky finish.

Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal has garnered the highest accolades from the spirit industry’s most well-respected authority figures. The Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal family is available throughout the United States, UK, Canada, Australia and expanding worldwide. Casamigos Tequila 40% Alc./Vol. Casamigos Mezcal, 40% Alc./Vol. For more information please visit www.casamigos.com. Follow us on social media @casamigos. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Imported by Casamigos Spirits Company, Manhasset, NY.

