West Elm and Office Furniture Startup Branch Announce New Retail Partnership

New Partnership Will Offer Branch’s Assortment Exclusively To West Elm Customers As Part of West Elm’s Expanded Business to Business Offering

Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, a new partnership with premium office furniture startup, Branch. The partnership, which is Branch’s first with a major retailer, will provide both commercial and residential West Elm customers access to a curated assortment of high-quality, ergonomic office furniture designed to accommodate the needs of both at-home workers and small to medium-sized businesses. Customers will also be able to take advantage of both Branch and West Elm’s design, delivery and installation services that make it easy, fast and affordable for any individual or team to design and execute a comfortable and inspiring workspace that features built-to-last, adaptable and sustainable office furniture.

Branch Six Person Desk styled with West Elm accessories. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2015, West Elm has been committed to bringing its residential design expertise into the modern office to support the changing preferences of people at work. In addition to accommodating various office design aesthetics, the scope of spaces that West Elm office furniture can address continues to evolve and expand as part of the brand’s new Business to Business offering. The partnership with Branch, the fastest growing office furniture company in the US, adds new ergonomic office chairs, desks and benching solutions, lounge and conference furniture, and storage accessories to the West Elm office furniture assortment. Customers can access these new offerings through West Elm’s Business to Business site which features design tools to help customers visualize the items in their space. Commercial customers utilizing West Elm’s Business to Business site are also able to enroll in Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Trade program which provides eligible customers with members-only trade benefits and discounts.

“With our new West Elm Business to Business offering, business customers now have a simple and supported way to shop online for complete, floor-to-ceiling professional solutions for offices and all business types,” says Cheryl Carpenter, Vice President of West Elm Business. “Branch caught our eye because we loved their designs, which are paired with value-driven pricing and contract grade quality. By including Branch in our West Elm Business offering, we can give our business customers great choices at affordable price points and fast delivery times.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with West Elm to expand Branch’s reach with corporate clients,” says Greg Hayes, Branch’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Beyond our excitement to work with one of the furniture industry’s iconic brands, there are parallels in our approach to product quality, aesthetic, and sustainability that made this partnership an obvious fit. Offices outfitted by Branch and West Elm will have a unique feel, creating a welcoming environment for employees as they return to the workplace.”

For more information on the West Elm and Branch partnership, please visit: westelm.com/pages/case-studies/branch-furniture-office-tour

For more information on West Elm Business to Business, please visit: westelm.com/pages/business/

ABOUT WEST ELM

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT BRANCH

Launched in 2019, Branch makes furnishing beautiful, ergonomic office spaces easy and affordable for remote workers and hybrid teams. Along with a curated line of thoughtful essentials, Branch provides end-to-end service to enterprise customers so they can design their dream office, purchase furniture, and handle delivery & assembly in one place. Branch’s top-rated products are designed for everyday use, built to withstand years of hard work, and cost half as much as premium furniture of comparable quality. For more information on Branch, visit branchfurniture.com.

