The forward-looking statements included in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Vision

As the world's largest digital-frst,design-led, and sustainable home retailer, our vision is to furnish our customers everywhere.

Mission

Enhance the quality of life at home and beyond.

$7.8B

2023 REVENUE

REVENUE BY BRAND

Pottery Barn

$3.206B

West Elm

1.855B

66%

34%

Williams Sonoma

1.260B

Pottery Barn Kids & Teen

1.060B

ECOMMERCE

RETAIL

Other*

0.370B

45.0%

NON-GAAP ROIC

16.4%

NON-GAAP

OPERATING MARGIN

64%

EPS GROWTH

since 2020

$3.8B

RETURNED TO

SHAREHOLDERS

through dividends and share

buybacks in the last 6 years

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS

68.9%

20.0%

34.3%

1 YEAR

3 YEAR

5 YEAR

Expanding ⁜

Market Opportunity

We operate in a highly fractured market where

no one owns more than 5%.*

Shift to

Ecommerce

Home furnishings industry trails other industries ⁜ in ecommerce penetration.*

$80B

US B2B

$450B

$7.8B

$300B

HOUSEWARES &⁜

30%

HOME FURNISHINGS

POTTERY BARN TEEN | WEST

HOME | REJUVENATION |

BARN | POTTERY BARN KIDS |

SONOMA | WILLIAMS SONOMA

POTTERY

WILLIAMS

GLOBAL HOME

US HOME

CATEGORY

$830B

CATEGORY

TOTAL MARKET

Signifcant

Capturing 3% ⁜

OPPORTUNITY

opportunity ⁜

of the market

to grow share

share would ⁜

in the US in

drive an

this highly

incremental

fragmented

$16B+ in

industry.

revenues ⁜

(or triple our

business today).

Source: Euromonitor, ThinkLab, & company estimates

APPAREL 33%

CONSUMER

81%

ELECTRONICS

OFFICE SUPPLIES

86%

Source: Digital Commerce 360, Top 1000 Report (2023)

Leading Specialty Home Furnishings

We are the largest omni channel player in the specialty home furnishings category. We generate more revenues than the rest of our competitors. Our size and scale is a competitive advantage in a fragmented industry.

$7.8B

$3.1B

$2.4B

$1.3B

$0.7B

$0.4B

Our Competitive

Advantage

KEY DIFFERENTIATORS

In-house design • Digital First, Not Digital Only • Our Values

GROWTH INITIATIVES

Core Brand Growth • Emerging Brands • B2B • Global

PROFITABILITY

Our unique model, coupled with our key differentiators and growth initiatives, give us an ability to continue to proftably take market share.

Why We're Confdent

L A R G E &

+

M A C R O ⁜

+

A F O C U S ⁜

+

O U R K E Y

+

O U R G R O W T H

=

A B I L I T Y TO ⁜

F R A G M E N T E D

S H I F T S

O N H O M E

D I F F E R E N T I ATO R S

D R I V E R S

TA K E S H A R E ⁜

I N D U S T R Y

& G R O W

Approximately 70% of

Lower interest rates

Customer share of

home goods sales still

could spur housing

wallet could shift back

come from brick and

market and furniture

to the home.

mortar and 50% from

trends.

small regional players.

We stand out in the market for our in-house design, our digital-frst (not digital-only) strategy, and our values.

We have substantial opportunities in the ⁜ B2B space, emerging brands (Rejuvenation, Mark & Graham, and GreenRow), global, and our core brands.

We're well-positioned to increase market share and spend per customer.

K E Y D I F F E R E N T I ATO R S

1

2

3

IN - HOUSE

DIGITAL OUR VALUES

DESIGN

FIRST, ⁜

NOT DIGITAL

ONLY

In-House Design

150

IN-HOUSE DESIGNERS & ARTISTS

innovating and creating differentiated and

market-leading product assortments.

We design, create, and distribute our own products. We work closely with our trusted vendors to bring high-quality, sustainable products to market. Given our strong value equation and proprietary products that cannot be found elsewhere, we have pricing power that others do not.

>90%

12

PROPRIETARY PRODUCT

SOURCING OFFICES

designed and made exclusively

overseeing manufacturing ⁜

available by our brands.

across 50 countries to ensure

transparency, quality and safety.

