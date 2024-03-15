Investor Presentation
F O R W A R D - L O O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S
The forward-looking statements included in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identifed by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements address the fnancial condition, results of operations, business and strategic initiatives and prospects of the Company and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Please refer to the Company's current press releases and SEC flings, including, but not limited to, reports on forms 10-K,8-K, and 10-Q, for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to refect events or circumstances that may arise after March 15, 2024.
Vision
As the world's largest digital-frst,design-led, and sustainable home retailer, our vision is to furnish our customers everywhere.
Mission
Enhance the quality of life at home and beyond.
$7.8B
2023 REVENUE
REVENUE BY BRAND
Pottery Barn
$3.206B
West Elm
1.855B
66%
34%
Williams Sonoma
1.260B
Pottery Barn Kids & Teen
1.060B
ECOMMERCE
RETAIL
Other*
0.370B
45.0%
NON-GAAP ROIC
16.4%
NON-GAAP
OPERATING MARGIN
64%
EPS GROWTH
since 2020
$3.8B
RETURNED TO
SHAREHOLDERS
through dividends and share
buybacks in the last 6 years
BARN | POTTERY
SONOMA | WILLIAMS
POTTERY
WILLIAMS
Total
$7.751B
*Primarily consists of revenues from
Rejuvenation, global franchise operations,
Mark & Graham, and GreenRow.
AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS
68.9%
20.0%
34.3%
1 YEAR
3 YEAR
5 YEAR
Expanding ⁜
Market Opportunity
We operate in a highly fractured market where
no one owns more than 5%.*
Shift to
Ecommerce
Home furnishings industry trails other industries ⁜ in ecommerce penetration.*
| GREENROW
GRAHAM
ELM
MARK&
$80B
US B2B
$450B
$7.8B
$300B
HOUSEWARES &⁜
30%
HOME FURNISHINGS
POTTERY BARN TEEN | WEST
HOME | REJUVENATION |
BARN | POTTERY BARN KIDS |
SONOMA | WILLIAMS SONOMA
POTTERY
WILLIAMS
GLOBAL HOME
US HOME
CATEGORY
$830B
CATEGORY
TOTAL MARKET
Signifcant
Capturing 3% ⁜
OPPORTUNITY
opportunity ⁜
of the market
to grow share
share would ⁜
in the US in
drive an
this highly
incremental
fragmented
$16B+ in
industry.
revenues ⁜
(or triple our
business today).
*Source: Euromonitor, ThinkLab, & company estimates
APPAREL 33%
CONSUMER
81%
ELECTRONICS
OFFICE SUPPLIES
86%
*Source: Digital Commerce 360, Top 1000 Report (2023)
Leading Specialty Home Furnishings
We are the largest omni channel player in the specialty home furnishings category. We generate more revenues than the rest of our competitors. Our size and scale is a competitive advantage in a fragmented industry.
$7.8B
$3.1B
$2.4B
$1.3B
$0.7B
$0.4B
Our Competitive
Advantage
KEY DIFFERENTIATORS
In-house design • Digital First, Not Digital Only • Our Values
GROWTH INITIATIVES
Core Brand Growth • Emerging Brands • B2B • Global
PROFITABILITY
Our unique model, coupled with our key differentiators and growth initiatives, give us an ability to continue to proftably take market share.
Approximately 70% of
Lower interest rates
Customer share of
home goods sales still
could spur housing
wallet could shift back
come from brick and
market and furniture
to the home.
mortar and 50% from
trends.
small regional players.
We stand out in the market for our in-house design, our digital-frst (not digital-only) strategy, and our values.
We have substantial opportunities in the ⁜ B2B space, emerging brands (Rejuvenation, Mark & Graham, and GreenRow), global, and our core brands.
We're well-positioned to increase market share and spend per customer.
K E Y D I F F E R E N T I ATO R S
1
2
3
IN - HOUSE
DIGITAL OUR VALUES
DESIGN
FIRST, ⁜
NOT DIGITAL
ONLY
In-House Design
150
IN-HOUSE DESIGNERS & ARTISTS
innovating and creating differentiated and
market-leading product assortments.
We design, create, and distribute our own products. We work closely with our trusted vendors to bring high-quality, sustainable products to market. Given our strong value equation and proprietary products that cannot be found elsewhere, we have pricing power that others do not.
>90%
12
PROPRIETARY PRODUCT
SOURCING OFFICES
designed and made exclusively
overseeing manufacturing ⁜
available by our brands.
across 50 countries to ensure
transparency, quality and safety.
10
