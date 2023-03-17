Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSM   US9699041011

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

(WSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:43:30 2023-03-17 am EDT
117.17 USD   -2.32%
10:31aWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. : Unsung champion, potential discount
MS
08:01aRBC Cuts Price Target on Williams-Sonoma to $143 From $151 Amid 'Deteriorating' Industry Trends, Outperform Rating Kept
MT
07:59aWedbush Raises Williams-Sonoma's PT to $120 From $115, Believes Well-Positioned to Weather Uncertain Industry Demand Environment; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. : Unsung champion, potential discount

03/17/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The American retailer, specialized in kitchen equipment and renowned for its warmly decorated stores, published its annual results yesterday.

Williams Sonoma could have been a position MarketScreener's portfolio, as its operational and financial performance is in line with the opportunities typically selected by our quantitative selections.

The 2023 results, like every year, set new records. Looking back over the long term, between 2013 and 2023, revenues grew from $4 billion to $8.7 billion, in parallel with a remarkable expansion of margins.

It is hard to find a comparable with such a profitable operation among the other large American retailers. The usual benchmarks among large, well-managed chains - such as Home Depot or TJX - remain several hundred basis points below.

There is, however, one player with a similar margin profile - AutoZone. Williams and AutoZone share a similar strategy: very lucrative own brands, no acquisitions, and management that is totally focused on returning capital to shareholders.

At both companies, the number of shares in circulation has decreased by one third over the last decade. In the light of the exceptional stock market performance of AutoZone, one can assume that Williams shareholders are happy with the program.

Yet the group is currently valued at its lowest profit multiples in ten years, and at only x8 its record profits achieved last year. At a multiple of less than x5 Ebitda, it also represents a possibly tempting target for a private equity fund.

The fear of being heckled by Amazon looms over Williams, of course. Nothing new on that front, however, and to date this has hardly prevented the retailer from delivering better-than-expected results. No worries either about the balance sheet, which is completely debt-free.

The only regret: the sale of shares by the management, including the charismatic CEO Laura Alber.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOZONE, INC. -1.40% 2379.62 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 0.20% 287.61 Delayed Quote.-9.22%
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. -1.86% 117.66 Delayed Quote.4.38%
All news about WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
10:31aWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. : Unsung champion, potential discount
MS
08:01aRBC Cuts Price Target on Williams-Sonoma to $143 From $151 Amid 'Deteriorating' Industr..
MT
07:59aWedbush Raises Williams-Sonoma's PT to $120 From $115, Believes Well-Positioned to Weat..
MT
07:58aTelsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on Williams-Sonoma to $140 From $142, Mainta..
MT
03/16Williams-Sonoma Full-Year Outlook Indicates Flat Revenue After Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Sa..
MT
03/16Williams-Sonoma Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Falls; Lifts Dividend 15%, Se..
MT
03/16Earnings Flash (WSM) WILLIAMS-SONOMA Reports Q4 Revenue $2.45B, vs. Street Est of $2.60..
MT
03/16Earnings Flash (WSM) WILLIAMS-SONOMA Reports Q4 EPS $5.50, vs. Street Est of $5.46
MT
03/16Evolving Bank Outlooks Churn Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia Down, Europe Up
MT
03/16Transcript : Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 821 M - -
Net income 2023 1 145 M - -
Net cash 2023 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,25x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 7 944 M 7 944 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 119,95 $
Average target price 131,42 $
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laura Jean Alber President-Pottery Barn Brands
Jeffrey Howie Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Scott Arnold Dahnke Chairman
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.4.38%7 944