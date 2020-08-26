Williams-Sonoma, Inc. : declares quarterly cash dividend

Log in
08/26/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 23, 2020. As of August 2, 2020, the Company had 77,796,399 shares of common stock outstanding.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies – Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham – are marketed through e‑commerce websites, direct mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.

WSM-DIV


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 073 M - -
Net income 2021 349 M - -
Net cash 2021 592 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 7 415 M 7 415 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 91,78 $
Last Close Price 95,36 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura Jean Alber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Arnold Dahnke Chairman
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie P. Whalen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.35.16%7 415
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.29.00%23 519
RH49.44%6 155
DUNELM GROUP PLC17.47%3 605
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-28.79%1 529
AT HOME GROUP INC.238.55%1 195
