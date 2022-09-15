Advanced search
    WSM   US9699041011

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

(WSM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
138.40 USD   -3.28%
04:29pWilliams-Sonoma Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.78 a Share, Payable Nov. 25 to Stockholders of Record on Oct. 21
MT
04:19pWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. declares quarterly cash dividend
BU
08:01aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 15, 2022
MS
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. declares quarterly cash dividend

09/15/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 25, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 21, 2022.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

WSM-DIV


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
09/14Expedia Appoints Julie Whalen as Finance Chief
MT
09/14Williams-Sonoma Appoints Jeff Howie as Chief Financial Officer
MT
09/14WILLIAMS SONOMA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09/14Williams-sonoma, inc. announces leadership transitions
BU
09/14Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Announces Resignation of Alex Bellos as West Elm President
CI
09/14Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Appoints Jeff Howie as Chief Financial Officer
CI
09/14WEST ELM AND MARA HOFFMAN LAUNCH NEW HOME COLLABORATION; Celebrated Designer Mara Hoffm..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 766 M - -
Net income 2023 1 160 M - -
Net cash 2023 558 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,59x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 9 546 M 9 546 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
Laura Jean Alber President-Pottery Barn Brands
Julie P. Whalen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Arnold Dahnke Chairman
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-15.40%9 546
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.75%10 124
RH-50.96%6 236
DUNELM GROUP PLC-45.84%1 746
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-18.62%732
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-39.92%698