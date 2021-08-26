Williams Sonoma : announces record second quarter results (Form 8-K)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces record second quarter results

Q2 revenues grow 30.7% with comparable brand revenue growth of 29.8%, 2YR comp of 40.3%

Q2 GAAP operating margin of 16.6%; Q2 Non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 360bps to 16.7%

Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.21; Q2 Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.24, increasing 80%

Quarterly dividend increase of 20%; new stock repurchase authorization of $1.25 billion

Raises full-year 2021 and long-term outlook





San Francisco, CA, August 25, 2021 - Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended August 1, 2021 ('Q2 21') versus the second fiscal quarter ended August 2, 2020 ('Q2 20').





'We are proud to report another quarter of outperformance with a 30% comp, strong growth across all brands and channels, and 360 basis points of operating margin expansion. These second quarter results demonstrate the success of our growth strategies and the earnings power of our company. We have an advantage in the industry due to our exclusive in-house design capability, our channel strategy which is digital-first but not digital only, and our values - with sustainability and equity underlying all that we do.' said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.





'The momentum we are seeing in our business and our winning positioning set us up to continue to take share in a fractured market. We do not see any evidence that growth trends are waning, and in fact, we see favorability in the macro environment as more people prioritize their homes and home décor. We believe we are at the intersection of a transformative change that will accelerate the growth of our industry, and our market share within the industry. In addition, our growth strategies are gaining traction faster than we predicted, and our key differentiators are further distancing us from our competition.' Alber continued.





Alber concluded, 'We see a clear path to beating our previous revenue and profitability targets and we are raising our full year revenue outlook again, with revenue growth now expected to be in the high teens to low twenties and operating margins now expected to be in the range of 16% to 17%. Given our increased optimism, we now expect to achieve our long-term goal of $10 billion in revenues in 2024, one year faster than previously expected, and with higher profitability, which will now be at or above our increased FY21 operating margin.'





SECOND QUARTER 2021

•Revenues grow 30.7%, with strong growth across all brands and channels, including ecommerce holding at 65% of total company revenues

•Comparable brand revenue growth of 29.8%,including West Elm at 51.1%, Pottery Barn at 29.6%, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen at 18.0%, and Williams Sonoma at 6.4% on top of a 29.4% last year

•Ecommerce and retail comparable brand revenue growth on a two-year basis were 58.0% and 56.5%, respectively

•GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 44.1%, expanding 710bps and driven by higher year-over-year merchandise margins as well as occupancy leverage of approximately 210bps; occupancy costs were $176 million

•GAAP operating margin of 16.6%; non-GAAP operating margin of 16.7%, leveraging approximately 360bps

•GAAP diluted EPS of $3.21; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.24, increasing 80% over last year

•Maintaining strong liquidity position of $655 million in cash and over $475 million in operating cash flow, enabling the company to repurchase an additional $135 million in shares in the second quarter and over $450 million year-to-date. We also announced in a separate release today, an additional 20% quarterly dividend increase to $0.71, and a new stock repurchase authorization raising our existing authorization from the approximate $500 million remaining to $1.25 billion.

OUTLOOK





Fiscal Year 2021

Given the strength of our business year-to-date and the macro trends that we believe will continue to benefit our business, we are raising our fiscal year 2021 outlook to high-teens to low-twenties net revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin between 16% to 17%.





Long-Term

For the long-term, we are planning for net revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits with an accelerated path to $10 billion in net revenues now over the next four years. Our continued strong results, combined with our three key differentiators of in-house design, digital-first channel strategy and values, and the macro trends that should benefit our business over the long-term, give us confidence in these future growth projections and an accelerated path to $10 billion in net revenues by 2024 while maintaining at least fiscal year end 2021 non-GAAP operating margins. This reflects reaching our long-term revenue outlook one year faster, and with higher profitability.





CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will host a live conference call today, August 25, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. (PT). The call, hosted by Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be open to the general public via live webcast and can be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events . A replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events





CONTACT INFORMATION

Julie Whalen EVP, Chief Financial Officer - (415) 616 8524

Investor Relations - (415) 616 8571





SEC REGULATION G - NON-GAAP INFORMATION

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Exhibit 1 provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ('GAAP'). We have not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential variability and limited visibility of excluded items; these excluded items may include expenses related to the impact of inventory write-offs, the acquisition of Outward, Inc., and asset impairment charges. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of current period performance on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes this provides greater clarity to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to the GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and our financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or are proven incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our ability to capture significant opportunities in the home furnishings industry; increase our market share; macro trends; our ability to continue to improve performance; our focus on operational excellence; our ability to improve customers' experience; our growth strategies; our optimism about the future; our ability to maximize growth and maintain high profitability; our fiscal year 2021 outlook and long-term financial targets, including projected net revenue growth and operating margin expansion; our stock repurchase program and dividend expectations; our planned capital investments; and our proposed store openings and closures.





The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: continuing changes in general economic conditions, and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending; the continuing impact of the coronavirus on our global supply chain, retail store operations and customer demand; new interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing of merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers; effective inventory management; our ability to manage customer returns; successful catalog management, including timing, sizing and merchandising; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability to control employment, occupancy and other operating costs; our ability to improve our systems and processes; changes to our information technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market conditions and events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the impact of current and potential future tariffs and our ability to mitigate impacts; the impact of inflation on consumer spending; the potential for increased corporate income taxes; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our public announcements, reports to stockholders and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We have not filed our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 1, 2021. As a result, all financial results described here should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates that are identified prior to the time we file the Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies - Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham - are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') efforts. Our company is Good By Design - we've deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we're united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.





For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 In thousands, except per share amounts $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,948,339 100 % $ 1,490,777 100 % $ 3,697,368 100 % $ 2,725,980 100 % Cost of goods sold 1,089,951 55.9 939,575 63.0 2,086,127 56.4 1,760,518 64.6 Gross profit 858,388 44.1 551,202 37.0 1,611,241 43.6 965,462 35.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 535,288 27.5 365,841 24.5 1,012,964 27.4 731,456 26.8 Operating income 323,100 16.6 185,361 12.4 598,277 16.2 234,006 8.6 Interest (income) expense, net (39) - 6,464 0.4 1,833 - 8,623 0.3 Earnings before income taxes 323,139 16.6 178,897 12.0 596,444 16.1 225,383 8.3 Income taxes 77,069 4.0 44,333 3.0 122,572 3.3 55,396 2.0 Net earnings $ 246,070 12.6 % $ 134,564 9.0 % $ 473,872 12.8 % $ 169,987 6.2 % Earnings per share (EPS): Basic $ 3.29 $ 1.73 $ 6.29 $ 2.19 Diluted $ 3.21 $ 1.70 $ 6.11 $ 2.16 Shares used in calculation of EPS: Basic 74,786 77,783 75,293 77,522 Diluted 76,584 79,264 77,516 78,841





2nd Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth by Concept* Net Revenues

(Millions) Comparable Brand Revenue

Growth Q2 21 Q2 20 Q2 21 Q2 20 Pottery Barn $ 732 $ 563 29.6 % 8.1 % West Elm 580 381 51.1 7.0 Williams Sonoma 255 243 6.4 29.4 Pottery Barn Kids and Teen 274 236 18.0 4.8 Other** 107 68 N/A N/A Total $ 1,948 $ 1,491 29.8 % 10.5 % * See the Company's 10-K and 10-Q filings for the definition of comparable brand revenue, which is calculated on a 13-week to 13-week basis for Q2 2021 and Q2 2020. Comparable stores that were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 were not excluded from the comparable stores calculation. ** Primarily consists of net revenues from our international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





In thousands, except per share amounts August 1, 2021 January 31, 2021 August 2, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 655,211 $ 1,200,337 $ 947,760 Accounts receivable, net 141,814 143,728 128,737 Merchandise inventories, net 1,170,561 1,006,299 1,042,340 Prepaid expenses 85,587 93,822 109,495 Other current assets 20,537 22,894 27,098 Total current assets 2,073,710 2,467,080 2,255,430 Property and equipment, net 875,295 873,894 887,401 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,052,617 1,086,009 1,146,229 Deferred income taxes, net 58,848 61,854 37,789 Goodwill 85,421 85,446 85,419 Other long-term assets, net 99,146 87,141 75,028 Total assets $ 4,245,037 $ 4,661,424 $ 4,487,296 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 601,879 $ 542,992 $ 373,086 Accrued expenses 224,089 267,592 158,407 Gift card and other deferred revenue 403,409 373,164 292,684 Income taxes payable 61,335 69,476 28,502 Current debt - 299,350 - Borrowings under revolving line of credit - - 487,823 Operating lease liabilities 213,784 209,754 221,575 Other current liabilities 74,331 85,672 102,086 Total current liabilities 1,578,827 1,848,000 1,664,163 Deferred lease incentives 18,359 20,612 24,684 Long-term debt - - 298,995 Long-term operating lease liabilities 994,165 1,025,057 1,080,622 Other long-term liabilities 126,967 116,570 85,910 Total liabilities 2,718,318 3,010,239 3,154,374 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized, none issued - - - Common stock: $0.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 74,426, 76,340, and 77,796 shares issued and outstanding at August 1, 2021, January 31, 2021 and August 2, 2020, respectively 745 764 778 Additional paid-in capital 569,734 638,375 608,892 Retained earnings 964,000 1,019,762 736,772 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,049) (7,117) (12,921) Treasury stock, at cost (711) (599) (599) Total stockholders' equity 1,526,719 1,651,185 1,332,922 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,245,037 $ 4,661,424 $ 4,487,296

Retail Store Data (unaudited) May 2, 2021 Openings Closings August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 Williams Sonoma 195 3 (2) 196 210 Pottery Barn 195 1 (1) 195 201 West Elm 121 2 - 123 121 Pottery Barn Kids 57 - - 57 72 Rejuvenation 10 - - 10 10 Total 578 6 (3) 581 614





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)





Twenty-six Weeks Ended In thousands August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 473,872 $ 169,987 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96,687 93,120 Loss on disposal/impairment of assets 455 25,408 Amortization of deferred lease incentives (2,254) (2,975) Non-cash lease expense 105,739 108,448 Deferred income taxes (7,037) (2,229) Tax benefit related to stock-based awards 10,302 12,694 Stock-based compensation expense 46,260 33,395 Other (274) 255 Changes in: Accounts receivable 2,002 (16,740) Merchandise inventories (163,621) 60,055 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,622) (30,968) Accounts payable 48,457 (141,602) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (43,653) 12,117 Gift card and other deferred revenue 30,308 2,936 Operating lease liabilities (108,791) (113,489) Income taxes payable (8,162) 5,988 Net cash provided by operating activities 475,668 216,400 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (78,281) (76,123) Other 97 241 Net cash used in investing activities (78,184) (75,882) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (451,388) - Repayment of long-term debt (300,000) - Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards (100,160) (29,589) Payment of dividends (91,069) (79,274) Borrowings under revolving line of credit - 487,823 Debt issuance costs - (1,050) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (942,617) 377,910 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 7 (2,830) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (545,126) 515,598 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,200,337 432,162 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 655,211 $ 947,760

2nd Quarter GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues Gross profit $ 858,388 44.1 % $ 551,202 37.0 % $ 1,611,241 43.6 % $ 965,462 35.4 % Inventory write-off 1 - - - 11,378 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 858,388 44.1 % $ 551,202 37.0 % $ 1,611,241 43.6 % $ 976,840 35.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 535,288 27.5 % $ 365,841 24.5 % $ 1,012,964 27.4 % $ 731,456 26.8 % Outward-related 2 (2,757) (3,341) (5,596) (6,699) Asset impairment3 - (6,355) - (21,975) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 532,531 27.3 % $ 356,145 23.9 % $ 1,007,368 27.2 % $ 702,782 25.8 % Operating income $ 323,100 16.6 % $ 185,361 12.4 % $ 598,277 16.2 % $ 234,006 8.6 % Outward-related 2 2,757 3,341 5,596 6,699 Inventory write-off1 - - - 11,378 Asset impairment3 - 6,355 - 21,975 Non-GAAP operating income $ 325,857 16.7 % $ 195,057 13.1 % $ 603,873 16.3 % $ 274,058 10.1 % $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate Income taxes $ 77,069 23.9 % $ 44,333 24.8 % $ 122,572 20.6 % $ 55,396 24.6 % Outward-related 2 462 451 973 1,192 Inventory write-off 1 - - - 2,940 Asset impairment 3 - 1,287 - 5,324 Non-GAAP income taxes $ 77,531 23.8 % $ 46,071 24.4 % $ 123,545 20.5 % $ 64,852 24.4 % Diluted EPS $ 3.21 $ 1.70 $ 6.11 $ 2.16 Outward-related 2 0.03 0.04 0.06 0.07 Inventory write-off 1 - - - 0.11 Asset impairment 3 - 0.06 - 0.21 Non-GAAP diluted EPS* $ 3.24 $ 1.80 $ 6.17 $ 2.54 *Per share amounts may not sum due to rounding to the nearest cent per diluted share

SEC Regulation G - Non-GAAP Information

These tables include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, selling, general and administrative expense, operating income, operating margin, income taxes, effective tax rate and diluted EPS. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.





Notes to Exhibit 1:

1During year-to-date 2020, we incurred approximately $11.4 million of inventory write-offs for inventory with minor damage that we could not liquidate through our outlets due to store closures resulting from COVID-19.

2During Q2 2021 and year-to-date 2021, we incurred approximately $2.8 million and $5.6 million, respectively, associated with acquisition-related compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles for Outward, Inc. During Q2 2020 and year-to-date 2020, we incurred approximately $3.3 million and $6.7 million, respectively, associated with acquisition-related compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles for Outward, Inc.

3During Q2 2020 and year-to-date 2020, we incurred approximately $6.4 million and $22.0 million, respectively, of expense associated with store asset impairments due to the impact that COVID-19 had on our retail stores.

