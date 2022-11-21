Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Willis Lease Finance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLFC   US9706461053

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION

(WLFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-11-21 am EST
46.12 USD   +1.86%
09:31aShareholder Alert : Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Willis Lease Finance Corporation for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors
PR
11/17CFW Partners, L.P, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (TSE:8031), Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (TSE:8424) and JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd. submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire remaining 2.1% stake in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NasdaqGM:WLFC) for $29.3 million.
CI
11/16Air India and Willis Lease Ink Historic agreement ConstantThrust(R) Engine Sale & Leaseback
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Willis Lease Finance Corporation for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

11/21/2022 | 09:31am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC).

If you are a shareholder of Willis Lease Finance Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

https://pjlfirm.com/willis-lease-finance-corporation/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000.  One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-willis-lease-finance-corporation-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-301683497.html

SOURCE Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
