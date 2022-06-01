Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Willis Lease Finance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLFC   US9706461053

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION

(WLFC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:00 pm EDT
37.52 USD   -0.27%
07:02aWILLIS LEASE FINANCE : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)
PU
05/27INSIDER SELL : Willis Lease Finance
MT
05/26WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Willis Lease Finance : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Flaherty Scott B.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP [WLFC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
SVP, CFO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
4700 LYONS TECHNOLOGY PARKWAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
COCONUT CREEK FL 33073
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-05-31 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Flaherty Scott B.
4700 LYONS TECHNOLOGY PARKWAY

COCONUT CREEK, FL33073

SVP, CFO
Signatures
/s/Scott B. Flaherty 2022-06-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares were sold at prices ranging from $36.80 to $37.44. The reporting person has provided to the issuer, and will provide to any security holder of the issuer or the SEC staff, upon request, information regarding the number of shares sold at each price within the range.
(2) Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares were sold at prices ranging from $36.84 to $38.56. The reporting person has provided to the issuer, and will provide to any security holder of the issuer or the SEC staff, upon request, information regarding the number of shares sold at each price within the range.
(3) Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares were sold at prices ranging from $36.80 to $38.40. The reporting person has provided to the issuer, and will provide to any security holder of the issuer or the SEC staff, upon request, information regarding the number of shares sold at each price within the range.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Willis Lease Finance Corporation published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 11:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION
07:02aWILLIS LEASE FINANCE : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A..
PU
05/27INSIDER SELL : Willis Lease Finance
MT
05/26WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24INSIDER SELL : Willis Lease Finance
MT
05/10WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/10Tranche Update on Willis Lease Finance Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on D..
CI
05/09WILLIS LEASE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05/09Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports First Quarter Pre-tax Loss of $27.7 Million
GL
05/09Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports First Quarter Pre-tax Loss of $27.7 Million
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 263 M - -
Net income 2021 3,35 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13 276x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 231 M 231 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,36x
EV / Sales 2021 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Willis Lease Finance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Austin Chandler Willis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Richard Hole President
Scott B. Flaherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Fountain Willis Executive Chairman
Hans-Jörg Hunziker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION-0.08%231
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-30.11%23 109
UNITED RENTALS-10.27%21 353
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-25.10%11 854
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-12.51%7 951
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-14.97%4 169