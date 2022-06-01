Willis Lease Finance : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares were sold at prices ranging from $36.80 to $37.44. The reporting person has provided to the issuer, and will provide to any security holder of the issuer or the SEC staff, upon request, information regarding the number of shares sold at each price within the range.

(2) Represents the weighted average sales price per share. The shares were sold at prices ranging from $36.84 to $38.56. The reporting person has provided to the issuer, and will provide to any security holder of the issuer or the SEC staff, upon request, information regarding the number of shares sold at each price within the range.