    WLFC   US9706461053

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION

(WLFC)
Willis Lease Finance : Share Buyback (Form 8-K)

09/07/2021
Share Buyback

On September 3, 2021, Willis Lease Finance Corporation (the 'Company') entered into a Redemption Agreement to purchase 121,986 shares of its common stock from Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC, a non-affiliated, institutional investor. The agreed purchase price was $38.11 per share, the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common stock on September 3, 2021. This transaction falls within the parameters of the Company's board-approved stock repurchase program.

Financial Statements & Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No. Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

2

Disclaimer

Willis Lease Finance Corporation published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 18:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
