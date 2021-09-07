Willis Lease Finance : Share Buyback (Form 8-K)

Share Buyback
On September 3, 2021, Willis Lease Finance Corporation (the 'Company') entered into a Redemption Agreement to purchase 121,986 shares of its common stock from Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC, a non-affiliated, institutional investor. The agreed purchase price was $38.11 per share, the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common stock on September 3, 2021. This transaction falls within the parameters of the Company's board-approved stock repurchase program.
