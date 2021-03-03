Log in
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WLTW)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: EU set to warn Aon over its $30 billion Willis buy - sources

03/03/2021
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Aon that its $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson to create the world's largest insurance broker may hurt competition unless concessions are offered in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission, which suspended its investigation into the deal last month while waiting for Aon to provide requested information, is concerned the deal may drive up prices and hold back innovation.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 736 M - -
Net income 2021 1 267 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 29 290 M 29 290 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 46 100
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber COO-Corporate Risk & Broking Segment
Craig Baker Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY7.80%29 290
AON PLC10.06%52 548
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-1.62%23 578
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-1.20%13 083
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-0.25%2 689
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC0.58%2 323
