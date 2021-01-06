Log in
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(WLTW)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : Willis Towers Watson plc

01/06/2021 | 10:10am EST
 The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Willis Towers Watson plc 
 
06-Jan-2021 / 15:09 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
              Ap19 
 
              FORM 8.3 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
******************** 
 
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER 
RULES, 2013 
****************************************************************************** 
******* 
 
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% 
OR MORE 
****************************************************************************** 
****** 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
****************** 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)   The Vanguard Group, Inc. 
Company dealt in                  Willis Towers Watson plc 
Class of relevant security to     US$0.000304635 Ordinary Shares 
which the dealings being 
disclosed relate (Note 2) 
Date of dealing                   4 January 2021 
 
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant 
security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
                                  Long               Short 
                           Numbers    (%)      Numbers  (%) 
(1) Relevant securities    13,510,826 10.48% 
(2) Derivatives (other 
than options) 
(3) Options and agreements 
to purchase/sell 
Total                      13,510,826 10.48% 
 
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other 
than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
Class of relevant security:        Long              Short 
                             Numbers  (%)      Numbers  (%) 
(1) Relevant securities 
(2) Derivatives (other than 
options) 
(3) Options and agreements 
to purchase/sell 
Total 
 
Ap20 
 
1. Dealings (Note 4) 
 
(a) Purchases and sales 
 
Purchase/sale     Number of relevant       Price per unit (Note 
                      securities                    5) 
Sale                     5,559            203.70 USD 
Purchase                 4,409            203.70 USD 
Purchase                  139             210.68 USD 
 
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
Product name,  Nature of        Number of         Price per 
               transaction      relevant          unit 
                                securities 
 
e.g. CFD 
               (Note 6)                           (Note 5) 
                                (Note 7) 
Not Applicable 
 
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
Product   Writing, Number   Exercise  Type,  Expiry     Option 
name,     selling, of       price     e.g.   date       money 
          purchasi securiti           Americ            paid/rec 
          ng,      es to              an,               eived 
          varying  which              Europe            per unit 
e.g. call etc.     the                an                (Note 5) 
option             option             etc. 
                   relates 
                   (Note 7) 
Not 
Applicabl 
e 
 
(ii) Exercising 
 
Product name,    Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
                                      (Note 5) 
 
e.g. call option 
 
Not Applicable 
 
(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 
4) 
 
Nature of transaction Details Price per unit 
 
(Note 8)                      (if applicable) (Note 5) 
Not Applicable 
 
              Ap21 
 
2. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
between the person disclosing and any other person relating to 
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option 
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or 
future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to 
which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If 
none, this should be stated. 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO 
 
Date of disclosure                              6 January 2021 
Contact name                                    Shawn Acker 
Telephone number                                001-610-669-8989 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror 
with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection 
(Note 10) 
 
Category Code: RET - Willis Towers Watson plc 
TIDM:          IRSH 
LEI Code:      5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.:  90974 
EQS News ID:   1158876 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 10:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 310 M - -
Net income 2020 1 094 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 26 039 M 26 039 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 227,92 $
Last Close Price 202,00 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber COO-Corporate Risk & Broking Segment
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-4.12%26 039
AON PLC-3.30%46 205
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-3.45%22 971
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-2.30%13 158
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED0.25%2 677
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC1.57%2 317
