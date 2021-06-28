The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Willis Towers Watson plc
28-Jun-2021 / 14:17 GMT/BST
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) USUSD0.000304635 Ordinary Shares
Date of dealing 24 June 2021
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Numbers (%) Numbers (%)
(1) Relevant securities 13,744,545 10.66%
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total 13,744,545 10.66%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Numbers (%) Numbers (%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. Dealings (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 4,656 232.55 USD
Sale 5,529 232.55 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit
e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5)
Not Applicable
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name, Writing, selling, Number of securities to Type, e.g. Option money paid/
purchasing, varying which the option relates Exercise American, Expiry received per unit
e.g. call etc. (Note 7) price European etc. date (Note 5)
option
Not
Applicable
(ii) Exercising
Product name, Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
Number of securities
e.g. call option
Not Applicable
(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction Price per unit
Details
(Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5)
Not Applicable
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is
referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
Date of disclosure 28 June 2021
Contact name Shawn Acker
Telephone number 001-610-669-8989
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Category Code: RET - Willis Towers Watson plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 114065
EQS News ID: 1212816
