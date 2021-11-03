Log in
UPDATE - Willis Towers Watson Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

11/03/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the following conferences: the 2021 Raymond James Insurance Conference on November 9, 2021 and the Gearing up for the New Normal: A Virtual Best Ideas Conference by MKM on November 17, 2021. Both events are virtual.

Carl Hess, Willis Towers Watson’s President and Future CEO, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James Insurance Conference at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021 and the Gearing up for the New Normal: A Virtual Best Ideas Conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference presentations will be available at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com. Additionally, a replay of the conference presentations will be available online shortly after the conclusion of the live presentations.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW ) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 46,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

CONTACT
INVESTORS
Claudia De La Hoz | claudia.delahoz@willistowerswatson.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 476 M - -
Net income 2021 2 233 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 29 537 M 29 537 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carl Aaron Hess President
Andrew Krasner Chief Financial Officer
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY12.51%29 609
AON PLC44.21%67 131
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.31.80%33 797
BROWN & BROWN, INC.30.50%17 717
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED19.30%3 378
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC9.59%2 753