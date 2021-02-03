Willis Towers Watson Public : Above-average annual insured natural catastrophe losses in 2020 despite multiple ‘near-misses'

LONDON, February 2, 2021- Insured losses from major natural catastrophes in 2020 reached roughly $78 billion, the fourth largest total since 2011, and about 17% higher than the ten-year average of $66.5 billion. However, the total does not reflect high levels of storm activity, because multiple hurricanes and tropical cyclones skirted major built-up areas last year, according to the Summary of Natural Catastrophe Events 2020, published today by Willis Re, the reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson, the leading global advisory, broking and solutions company (NASDAQ:WLTW).

The total loss figure arose despite the limited impact of North Atlantic hurricanes during the most active season on record with 30 named storms. Few of these made landfall, with Hurricane Laura causing an insured loss of $8 to 9 billion, the largest weather-related loss event. Instead, the total loss arose from a series of small and medium-sized events.

Year US$ (billion) 2011 120 2012 60 2013 35 2014 33 2015 23 2016 39.5 2017 143 2018 80.5 2019 53 2020 78 Average 66.5 *Willis Re estimates, presented in USD at 1 December exchange rates for the year reported

In Europe, windstorm Ciara (Sabine) impacted more than ten countries producing nearly $2 billion of insured losses, amongst several other storms - Ines, Dennis, and Jorge - within a two-week period. Such storm clusters have the potential to cause larger insured losses as a result of accumulated precipitation and wind damage, although the impact of this cluster was mostly driven by Ciara.

In Asia, Tropical Cyclone Haishen caused under $1 billion of insured losses, well below those caused by similar storms during 2019's cyclone season. The largest event of 2020 to hit Latin America and the Caribbean was hurricane Iota in November, with an estimated economic loss of about $1.3 billion, but a much lower insured loss.

During a year when COVID-19 dominated catastrophe loss discussions, there were nevertheless a series of smaller but impactful natural catastrophe events.'

Yingzhen Chuang | Regional Director, Catastrophe Analytics, Willis Re International

Yingzhen Chuang, Regional Director, Catastrophe Analytics, Willis Re International, said: 'Natural catastrophe losses were high in 2020, but things could have been worse, given the number of storms which formed around the world. Fortunately, despite an active Atlantic Hurricane season, landfalls were limited. Whilst losses in Europe were modest, we did see a number of earthquake events as a reminder of the seismically active nature of southern Europe, as well as severe flooding from windstorms and hailstorm activity. During a year when COVID-19 dominated catastrophe loss discussions, there were nevertheless a series of smaller but impactful natural catastrophe events.'