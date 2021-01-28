Willis Towers Watson Public : Aon and Willis Towers Watson establish ‘One Firm' vision, name Executive Committee for proposed combination

DUBLIN, January 27, 2021 -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) and Willis Towers Watson plc (NASDAQ: WLTW) today announced the future leadership team for the firm that will be effective upon the completion of the proposed combination of Aon and Willis Towers Watson. Guided by a one firm mindset, the new leadership team will come together following the close of the combination to deliver new sources of value to clients and create new opportunities for colleagues.

'Aon and Willis Towers Watson have a unique opportunity to create a combined firm that will make an even greater difference in the global economy and provide unparalleled experiences for our clients and colleagues,' said Greg Case, Aon CEO. 'This talented team draws on the best of both from each organization and will be critical to delivering on the high aspirations we have for the new Aon.'

'As we learned more about each other's organizations, it became clear that a fundamental driver of our success will be leaders who fully embrace a one firm mindset,' said John Haley, CEO, Willis Towers Watson. 'The willingness to put the needs of clients and the entire organization ahead of their part of the business and any individual priorities will be the key to unlocking the full potential of the planned combination for the benefit of all our stakeholders.'

Following completion of the proposed combination, the following leaders will join Case, as CEO, and Christa Davies, as Chief Financial Officer, in forming the new Aon Executive Committee: