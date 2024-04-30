NEW YORK, NY, April 30, 2024 - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company found a positive link between employee experience and superior financial returns in its latest High Performance Employee Experience survey. Across three years, these high performing organizations achieved eleven times the increase in profit margins, nearly three times the increase in revenue growth and two times return on equity, compared with global averages.

High-performance companies are distinguished by their ability to inspire employees around their purpose, build high levels of trust in their leadership, drive a competitive position in the market and recognize employees through transparent and equitable pay and benefits.

"

The human impact of recent years has underscored the significance of the employee experience as a determiner of organizational success,"

Jill Havely | managing director, Employee Experience, WTW

Yet, against the current backdrop of economic, technical and social distractions, as well as work transformation and labor market shifts, employers are challenged to deliver high financial performance and superior employee experience.

"The human impact of recent years has underscored the significance of the employee experience as a determiner of organizational success," said Jill Havely, managing director, Employee Experience, WTW. "Wellbeing has become a must-have rather than a nice-to-have, so that employees are able to thrive both in and out of work, for collective benefit.

"Equally, employees need purposeful career growth, with clarity on pathways to progression, the right support and recognition. When it comes to growth, the gap between high-performance organizations and the global average continues to widen with an eight-point differential. Employers should be looking at growth in terms of their future needs, through reskilling, upskilling and clearly articulating performance criteria to fight against attraction and retention issues."

"Today, with new legislation on pay equity and transparency, uncertain economic environments and further ongoing global disruption, employees value pay and benefits offerings as never before. Modernizing programs to focus on fair pay and recognition practices and flexible and inclusive health and benefits programs that are affordable and accessible are key to retaining valued employees and progressing the business forward," said Havely.

In the face of these challenges, there has been a fundamental shift in the total rewards value proposition. Organizations who drive higher performance and engagement focus on the wellbeing, growth and recognition of their people.

Of the global high-performing companies:

86% of employees believe their performance goals are clearly defined.

80% of organizations are more likely to be focused on enhancing retirement and financial wellbeing programs.

78% of employees feel leadership decisions align with their own values.

77% of employees believe that their company benefit program fits their needs.

76% of business leaders agree their Total Rewards strategy is influenced by the competition for talent.

Employees are twice as likely to remain with their employer and be fully engaged.

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.